ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NNPA and Transformative Justice Coalition Announce National GOTV Campaign

By Aryana Noroozi
Black Voice News
Black Voice News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the 2022 Midterm Elections approaching, reports show that over 55 million Americans are unregistered to vote, and approximately 10 million are African Americans who are eligible voters. The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and the Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) are committed to understanding why voter mobilization is still...

blackvoicenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Elections
New Orleans, LA
Society
Slate

The Proud Boys Have Only Become More Central to GOP Politics Since Jan. 6

The January 6 Select Committee hearings have been framed as an effort aimed at accountability and posterity. But their findings are at least as important to the future. The Committee’s disclosures that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson tried to hand-deliver a slate of fake electors to Vice President Pence, that Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs asked Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to decertify their state’s electors the morning of January 6, and that some Republican Members of Congress sought pardons from then-President Trump for their roles are further signals that co-conspirators in the schemes to thwart the democratic choice for president remain in power. They are not the only ones maintaining and seeking power. Former President Donald Trump is eyeing a return in 2024. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers—militias the Committee has highlighted for their roles as ring leaders for the violence that day—did not see their strength ebb after January 6. On the contrary, violence, first used as a political tool and now partially mainstreamed, has spread.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Mills
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

The Democratic circular firing squad comes for Biden

President Joe Biden is contending with a Democratic whispering campaign, and some considerably louder protests, ahead of November's midterm elections and expectations the party will sustain severe losses at the polls. But as Democrats express their frustrations over abortion access and others position themselves for their future political ambitions, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nationalinterest.org

Crossing the Aisle: Bernie Sanders Touts Social Security Plan on Fox News

The senator from Vermont proposes to not only fund the program for the future but to increase its benefits to American seniors. A group of senators led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently introduced a new bill to protect the solvency of Social Security. The bill would not only keep the program funded for seventy-five years but would increase benefits by $2,400 a year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Black Press#National Convention#Voting Rights#Racism#Nnpa#African Americans#Black Americans#Tjc#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
Axios

Trust in news collapses to historic low

Americans' confidence in newspapers and television news has plummeted to an all-time low, according to the latest annual Gallup survey of trust in U.S. institutions. Why it matters: The erosion of trust in media is one of the most significant signs of deepening polarization in America. Political party affiliation has...
AMERICAS
POLITICO

Elections expert launches ‘Safeguarding Democracy’ project

A leading elections expert is launching a project at UCLA School of Law to promote democratic norms and “free and fair” elections in the U.S. Rick Hasen, a professor at UCLA’s law school and one of the most prominent election law commentators in the country, is launching the “Safeguarding Democracy Project” on Thursday. The project, which was shared first with POLITICO, was launched in part as a response to efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies, including calls to “decertify” the 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 30

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Democratic Edition. In this issue: Sanders backs Levin over Stevens in MI-11 and a look at endorsements in VT’s U.S. House race. Sanders endorses Levin over Stevens, criticizes PAC spending in Michigan. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorsed Rep. Andy Levin in Michigan’s...
VERMONT STATE
Black Voice News

Black Voice News

Riverside, CA
581
Followers
518
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy