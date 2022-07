CLEVELAND — Get ready for a fabulous weekend!. Rain shuts down overnight with MUCH more comfortable air settling in. We're in the 70s to kick off this weekend with lower humidity! It will get windy Saturday with gusts near 30 mph out of the NE. That means it will be choppy for the boaters with a high rip current risk for swimmer. So it's best to stay out of the water Saturday until the wind settles down some Sunday.

