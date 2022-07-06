McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area. That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...

