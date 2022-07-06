ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for the late Annie L. Hankerson – 94 were held July 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home...

thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewestsidegazette.com

Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Fannie Mae Gadson were held July 1st at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Scott officiating. Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the Lawrence “Larry” Roosevelt Bryant – 43 were held July 2nd at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Rosalind Osgood officiating. Funeral services for the late Mary Lee Cummings – 85 were held June 30th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Tony D. Mitchell officiating.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Two years later, answers sought in killing of Pompano Beach trans woman

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area.  That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
NBC Miami

Missing Deerfield Beach Girl, 12, Found Safe by BSO

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 12-year-old Tavaria Stanley missing from Deerfield Beach Friday. She was safely located in Palm Beach County. A missing persons alert was issued for Stanley earlier today, after she was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Happy 100th Birthday Lena Mae Ferguson

Family and friends gathered in Florida City on Saturday, June 2 to celebrate the remarkable 100th birthday of Mrs. Lena Mae Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson was born in Baconton, Ga. on July 5, 1922. Baconton, Ga. is situated between Camilla, Ga. and Albany, Ga. Mrs. Ferguson moved to the Homestead/Florida City...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

History Fort Lauderdale Seeks Local Stories

History Fort Lauderdale recently launched “Your Story is Our Story,” a historical preservation community initiative to celebrate its sixtieth anniversary. The nonprofit is seeking family narratives from current and past residents of Fort Lauderdale to share and add to its growing living history of the City of Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Home Services#N W 7th Terrace
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward school district donated LGBTQ books ahead of new Florida law

Broward County Public Schools donated boxes full of LGBTQ-oriented children’s books to a museum this summer — just weeks before Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law, known to critics as “don’t say gay,” took effect. The school district says it donated the books to clear office space and make room for new departments as part of a district reorganization. But the Stonewall National ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Trio Stole Millions in Jewelry and Gems in South Florida Robberies: Feds

Three people accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry from salespeople throughout South Florida are facing federal charges, authorities said. Allan Lucas, Diana Grisales Basto, and Carlos Morales are charged with conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery and multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Wednesday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Car lit on fire with deputy inside

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Things were heating up after a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol car caught on fire on the early morning of July 3. As the deputy was parked in his marked car off of West Hillsboro Boulevard, he noticed thick clouds of smoke coming from the car's rear passengers side.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Doctors continue to put pieces of the puzzle together as the COIVD-19 virus continues to evolve. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC. "It's more transmissible than prior variants,...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Family sues Southwest Airlines after jetway accident they say left a 25-year-old woman paralyzed

A Miami woman and her family are suing Southwest Airlines after an incident that left 25-year-old Gabrielle Assouline with “life-altering” injuries while boarding a plane. On Feb. 25, 2022, Assouline was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a Southwest flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the lawsuit filed in Broward County circuit court says. She hit a junction in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy