Fort Lauderdale, FL

Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for the late Fannie Mae Gadson were held July...

thewestsidegazette.com

thewestsidegazette.com

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Annie L. Hankerson – 94 were held July 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Theresa Hemans – 85 – were held July 1st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Isaiah Humphery...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the Lawrence “Larry” Roosevelt Bryant – 43 were held July 2nd at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Rosalind Osgood officiating. Funeral services for the late Mary Lee Cummings – 85 were held June 30th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Tony D. Mitchell officiating.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

History Fort Lauderdale Seeks Local Stories

History Fort Lauderdale recently launched “Your Story is Our Story,” a historical preservation community initiative to celebrate its sixtieth anniversary. The nonprofit is seeking family narratives from current and past residents of Fort Lauderdale to share and add to its growing living history of the City of Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Two years later, answers sought in killing of Pompano Beach trans woman

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area.  That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Residents protest against tower at West Lake Park in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Rita Lipoff is among the Broward County residents who are protesting against a tower at West Lake Park, a Broward property in Hollywood. They have been fighting against it for about a year. “There are a multitude of rules and laws and procedures that they violated...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

June crash claims life of Miami woman in Collier County

A 68-year-old Miami woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed last month in Collier County has died. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV, driven by a 33-year-old Miami woman, was traveling east on Oil Well Road, when it approached a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 29.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Deerfield Beach Girl, 12, Found Safe by BSO

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 12-year-old Tavaria Stanley missing from Deerfield Beach Friday. She was safely located in Palm Beach County. A missing persons alert was issued for Stanley earlier today, after she was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward school district donated LGBTQ books ahead of new Florida law

Broward County Public Schools donated boxes full of LGBTQ-oriented children’s books to a museum this summer — just weeks before Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law, known to critics as “don’t say gay,” took effect. The school district says it donated the books to clear office space and make room for new departments as part of a district reorganization. But the Stonewall National ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Obituaries
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Water Rescue In Boynton Beach Inlet

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BREAKING AT 11:55 a.m. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and the United States Coast Guard are all responding to the Boynton Beach Inlet at 11:56 for reports of several people in the water as a result of a sinking vessel.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Lawsuit: Miami Pastor Blew Church Money on Extramarital Dalliance With Congregant

In May 2019, about a month after taking a woman from his church on a first date, David Stocker, Jr., flew her out to New York City to partake in all the quintessential touristy activities in the Big Apple: visit Broadway, snap photos around Times Square, ride in one of those cheesy horse-drawn carriages. The couple returned the following month to stay at a luxe hotel in the Lower East Side, snapping intimate photos and selfies along the way.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Sheriff’s Office car tire was set on fire with deputy inside

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for an arsonist in Deerfield Beach who threw a lit flare near a marked patrol car with an officer inside. A Deerfield Beach district deputy was sitting in his parked his patrol car near the 1000 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach at 1:30 a.m. July 3 when somebody launched the flare. The deputy noticed plumes of smoke coming from his ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

