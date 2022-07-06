ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation and Openwater Form collaboration

By Bioengineer
bioengineer.org
 2 days ago

(LOS ANGELES) – The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) has formally signed a collaborative agreement with San Francisco-based Openwater. TIBI, founded in 2020, fosters personalized medicine with their scientific research platforms for physiological models, devices, implants, cells, biomaterials and nutrition. They also incorporate business and technology transfer experts to adapt...

bioengineer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scitechdaily.com

Nanotechnology Advances Regenerative Medicine: Bone Formation Comes Down to the Nanowire

New nanotechnology that accelerates the transition of stem cells into bone could transform regenerative medicine. A nanotechnology platform developed by King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) scientists could lead to new treatments for degenerative bone diseases. The technique relies on iron nanowires that bend in response to magnetic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Graphene oxide bulk material reinforced by heterophase platelets with multiscale interface crosslinking

Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced GO possess robust mechanical, electrical and chemical properties. Their nanocomposites have been extensively explored for applications in diverse fields. However, due to the high flexibility and weak interlayer interactions of GO nanosheets, the flexural mechanical properties of GO-based composites, especially in bulk materials, are largely constrained, which hinders their performance in practical applications. Here, inspired by the amorphous/crystalline feature of the heterophase within nacreous platelets, we present a centimetre-sized, GO-based bulk material consisting of building blocks of GO and amorphous/crystalline leaf-like MnO2 hexagon nanosheets adhered together with polymer-based crosslinkers. These building blocks are stacked and hot-pressed with further crosslinking between the layers to form a GO/MnO2-based layered (GML) bulk material. The resultant GML bulk material exhibits a flexural strength of 231.2"‰MPa. Moreover, the material exhibits sufficient fracture toughness and strong impact resistance while being light in weight. Experimental and numerical analyses indicate that the ordered heterophase structure and synergetic crosslinking interactions across multiscale interfaces lead to the superior mechanical properties of the material. These results are expected to provide insights into the design of structural materials and potential applications of high-performance GO-based bulk materials in aerospace, biomedicine and electronics.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Nature.com

Next-day manufacture of a novel anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia: first-in-human clinical study

To improve clinical outcomes and shorten the vein-to-vein time of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells, we developed the FasT CAR-T (F-CAR-T) next-day manufacturing platform. We report the preclinical and first-in-human clinical studies evaluating the safety, feasibility, and preliminary efficacy of CD19 F-CAR-T in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). CD19 F-CAR-T cells demonstrated excellent proliferation with a younger cellular phenotype, less exhaustion, and more effective tumor elimination compared to conventional CAR-T cells in the preclinical study. In our phase I study (NCT03825718), F-CAR-T cells were successfully manufactured and infused in all of the 25 enrolled pediatric and adult patients with B-ALL. CD19 F-CAR-T safety profile was manageable with 24% grade 3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and 28% grade 3/4 neurotoxicity occurring predominantly in pediatric patients. On day 14, 23/25 patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete remission (CR), and 20 subsequently underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) within 3 months post F-CAR-T therapy. Fifteen of 20 patients were disease-free with a median remission duration of 734 days. One patient relapsed and 4/20 died from transplant-related mortality. Of the three patients who did not undergo allo-HSCT, two remained in CR until 10 months post-F-CAR-T. Our data indicate that anti-CD19 FasT CAR-T shows promising early efficacy for B-ALL. Further evaluations in larger clinical studies are needed.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

New Colon Cancer Classification System Aims To Guide Treatment and Clinical Trials

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in Singapore and worldwide. Classifying colorectal cancer patients into different subgroups is important to direct and optimise treatment and improve outcomes. A multi-national team of clinicians and scientists have discovered a fundamental dichotomous grouping of colorectal cancer cells that proposes an update to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Wireless light energy harvesting and communication in a waterproof GaN optoelectronic system

Wireless technologies can be used to track and observe freely moving animals. InGaN/GaN light-emitting diodes (LEDs) allow for underwater optical wireless communication due to the small water attenuation in the blue-green spectrum region. GaN-based quantum well diodes can also harvest and detect light. Here, we report a monolithic GaN optoelectronic system (MGOS) that integrates an energy harvester, LED and SiO2/TiO2 distributed Bragg reflector (DBR) into a single chip. The DBR serves as waterproof layer as well as optical filter. The waterproof MGOS can operate in boiling water and ice without external interconnect circuits. The units transform coded information from an external light source into electrical energy and directly activate the LEDs for illumination and relaying light information. We demonstrate that our MGOS chips, when attached to Carassius auratus fish freely swimming in a water tank, simultaneously conduct wireless energy harvesting and light communication. Our devices could be useful for tracking, observation and interacting with aquatic animals.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Cerebral organoids as an in vitro model to study autism spectrum disorders

Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) are a set of disorders characterised by social and communication deficits caused by numerous genetic lesions affecting brain development. Progress in ASD research has been hampered by the lack of appropriate models, as both 2D cell culture as well as animal models cannot fully recapitulate the developing human brain or the pathogenesis of ASD. Recently, cerebral organoids have been developed to provide a more accurate, 3D in vitro model of human brain development. Cerebral organoids have been shown to recapitulate the foetal brain gene expression profile, transcriptome, epigenome, as well as disease dynamics of both idiopathic and syndromic ASDs. They are thus an excellent tool to investigate development of foetal stage ASDs, as well as interventions that can reverse or rescue the altered phenotypes observed. In this review, we discuss the development of cerebral organoids, their recent applications in the study of both syndromic and idiopathic ASDs, their use as an ASD drug development platform, as well as limitations of their use in ASD research.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Scientific Research#Personalized Medicine#Biomedical
Nature.com

COVID-19: a gray swan's impact on the adoption of novel medical technologies

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 232 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic offers a unique context and opportunity to investigate changes in healthcare professional perceptions towards the adoption of novel medical technologies, such as point-of-care technologies (POCTs). POCTs are a nascent technology that has experienced rapid growth as a result of COVID-19 due to their ability to increase healthcare accessibility via near-patient delivery, including at-home. We surveyed healthcare professionals before and during COVID-19 to explore whether the pandemic altered their perceptions about the usefulness of POCTs. Our network analysis method provided a structure for understanding this changing phenomenon. We uncovered that POCTs are not only useful for diagnosing COVID-19, but healthcare professionals also perceive them as increasingly important for diagnosing other diseases, such as cardiovascular, endocrine, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. Healthcare professionals also viewed POCTs as facilitating the humanization of epidemiology by improving disease management/monitoring and strengthening the clinician-patient relationship. As the accuracy and integration of these technologies into mainstream healthcare delivery improves, hurdles to their adoption dissipate, thereby encouraging healthcare professionals to rely upon them more frequently to diagnose, manage, and monitor diseases. The technological advances made in POCTs during COVID-19, combined with shifting positive perceptions of their utility by healthcare professionals, may better prepare us for the next pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

A major step forward for organ biofabrication

Heart disease — the leading cause of death in the U.S. — is so deadly in part because the heart, unlike other organs, cannot repair itself after injury. That is why tissue engineering, ultimately including the wholesale fabrication of an entire human heart for transplant, is so important for the future of cardiac medicine.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists demonstrate machine learning tool to efficiently process complex solar data

Big data has become a big challenge for space scientists analyzing vast datasets from increasingly powerful space instrumentation. To address this, a Southwest Research Institute team has developed a machine learning tool to efficiently label large, complex datasets to allow deep learning models to sift through and identify potentially hazardous solar events. The new labeling tool can be applied or adapted to address other challenges involving vast datasets.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Nature.com

Preoperative prediction of the pathological stage of advanced gastric cancer by F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography

In recent years, the usefulness of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for resectable advanced gastric cancer, particularly stage III, has been reported. Preoperative staging is mainly determined by computed tomography (CT), and the usefulness of 18F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography/CT (FDG-PET/CT) for gastric cancer has been limited in usefulness. The study aimed to evaluate the usefulness of FDG-PET/CT in preoperative diagnosis of advanced gastric cancer. We retrospectively enrolled 113 patients with gastric cancer who underwent preoperative FDG-PET/CT. All patients underwent gastrectomy with lymph-node dissection. The maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax) of the primary tumor (T-SUVmax) and lymph nodes (N-SUVmax) were measured for all patients. The cutoff values of T-SUVmax for pathological T3/4 from receiver operating characteristic analysis were 8.28 for differentiated and 4.32 for undifferentiated types. The T-SUVmax and N-SUVmax cutoff values for pathological lymph-node metastasis were 4.32 and 1.82, respectively. Multivariate analysis showed that T-SUVmax for differentiated types was a significant predictor of pathological T3/4, and N-SUVmax was a significant predictor of lymph-node metastasis. In conclusion, the SUVmax of FDG-PET/CT was a useful predictor of pathological T3/4 and lymph-node metastasis in gastric cancer. The diagnosis by preoperative FDG-PET/CT is promising to contribute a more accurate staging of gastric cancer than by CT scan alone.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Method Developed To Study Microbiota Functionality

A research group from Turku Bioscience Centre, Finland, has developed a new method for studying the functionality of microbiota through metaproteomics. The new method poses broad potential for the study of microbiota on a new, functional level. The characterisation of the functionality of gut microbiota is central in the study of human health and disease as well as disease prediction, prevention, and treatment. Previous studies have mainly focused on cataloguing the composition of microbiota, but little is known about the functionality of the human gut microbiota.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting telomeres: advances in telomere maintenance mechanism-specific cancer therapies

Cancer cells establish replicative immortality by activating a telomere-maintenance mechanism (TMM), be it telomerase or the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) pathway. Targeting telomere maintenance represents an intriguing opportunity to treat the vast majority of all cancer types. Whilst telomerase inhibitors have historically been heralded as promising anticancer agents, the reality has been more challenging, and there are currently no therapeutic options for cancer types that use ALT despite their aggressive nature and poor prognosis. In this Review, we discuss the mechanistic differences between telomere maintenance by telomerase and ALT, the current methods used to detect each mechanism, the utility of these tests for clinical diagnosis, and recent developments in the therapeutic strategies being employed to target both telomerase and ALT. We present notable developments in repurposing established therapeutic agents and new avenues that are emerging to target cancer types according to which TMM they employ. These opportunities extend beyond inhibition of telomere maintenance, by finding and exploiting inherent weaknesses in the telomeres themselves to trigger rapid cellular effects that lead to cell death.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comparison of methods and resources for cell-cell communication inference from single-cell RNA-Seq data

The growing availability of single-cell data, especially transcriptomics, has sparked an increased interest in the inference of cell-cell communication. Many computational tools were developed for this purpose. Each of them consists of a resource of intercellular interactions prior knowledge and a method to predict potential cell-cell communication events. Yet the impact of the choice of resource and method on the resulting predictions is largely unknown. To shed light on this, we systematically compare 16 cell-cell communication inference resources and 7 methods, plus the consensus between the methods' predictions. Among the resources, we find few unique interactions, a varying degree of overlap, and an uneven coverage of specific pathways and tissue-enriched proteins. We then examine all possible combinations of methods and resources and show that both strongly influence the predicted intercellular interactions. Finally, we assess the agreement of cell-cell communication methods with spatial colocalisation, cytokine activities, and receptor protein abundance and find that predictions are generally coherent with those data modalities. To facilitate the use of the methods and resources described in this work, we provide LIANA, a LIgand-receptor ANalysis frAmework as an open-source interface to all the resources and methods.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

T-ISAAC: a novel TCR cloning system derived from T cells' cis activation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 214 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent article published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, Kobayashi and colleagues revealed a novel T cell activation induced by cis interaction, and developed the T-cell immunospot array assay on a chip (T-ISAAC) system that could detect antigen-specific T cells and clone the T-cell receptors (TCRs) efficiently based on this finding.1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HistoML, a markup language for representation and exchange of histopathological features in pathology images

The study of histopathological phenotypes is vital for cancer research and medicine as it links molecular mechanisms to disease prognosis. It typically involves integration of heterogenous histopathological features in whole-slide images (WSI) to objectively characterize a histopathological phenotype. However, the large-scale implementation of phenotype characterization has been hindered by the fragmentation of histopathological features, resulting from the lack of a standardized format and a controlled vocabulary for structured and unambiguous representation of semantics in WSIs. To fill this gap, we propose the Histopathology Markup Language (HistoML), a representation language along with a controlled vocabulary (Histopathology Ontology) based on Semantic Web technologies. Multiscale features within a WSI, from single-cell features to mesoscopic features, could be represented using HistoML which is a crucial step towards the goal of making WSIs findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (FAIR). We pilot HistoML in representing WSIs of kidney cancerÂ as well asÂ thyroid carcinoma and exemplify the uses of HistoML representations in semantic queries to demonstrate the potential of HistoML-powered applications for phenotype characterization.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy