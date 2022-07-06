Crescent Crown Distributing Enlists Double Green for Environmental Actions with Economic Returns

Iron Hill Brewery (Iron Hill) is bringing back Orange Creamsicle (ABV 7%), a hazy, juicy, and creamy Milkshake IPA that tastes just like the iconic and popular summertime ice cream treat. First released in the Summer of 2021 as a limited run, this beer sold out within just a few weeks of its debut. This year, Iron Hill Brewery doubled its efforts to make it available at all Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant and TapHouse locations, as well as at hundreds of beer, wine, and liquor retailers throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Beer fans can grab 16 oz. four-packs as soon as Friday, July 1st.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO