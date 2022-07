This week the Heights welcomed new wine shop and tasting room Reata Cellars. Owners and longtime friends Sandy Epps and Mary Dodson focus on small-production, family-owned wineries, mostly ones Dodson has prior relationships with from her time in the industry. The fun boho space doubles as a wine bar where guests can enjoy any bottle of the shop's wines and nosh on cheese from Houston Dairymaids and charcuterie from Gourmet Foods. Reata also offers by-the-glass pours that will rotate every week and will eventually make its own vino to add to the roster. Cheers to that!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO