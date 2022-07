Some athletes are just born to be great, and some must work hard to develop their skills in order to be great. The great ones do things that are unexplainable and sometimes there’s no logical reason for what they do or why they do it. They’re blessed with natural talent and abilities that help them make “in the moment” decisions that seem to always work out. The great ones have unmatched character and determination, that in layman’s terms means….they hate to lose!

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO