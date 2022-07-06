ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Illinois State Police Release Statement on FOID Card of Subject in Highland Park Shooting

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL-(Effingham Radio)- In September 2019, ISP received a Clear and Present Danger report on the subject from the Highland Park Police Department. The report was related to threats the subject made against his family. There were no arrests made in the September 2019 incident and no one, including...

Illinois State Police Release Information Regarding the Clear and Present Danger Process in Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO, IL-(Effingham Radio)- In the ongoing investigation into the shooting in Highland Park on July 4, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) continue to provide information to the public. Clear and Present Danger reporting was established by Illinois law in 1990 and expanded incrementally to include school administrators and law...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
