GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet seniors Scooter and Oliver. These boys were surrendered to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program when their owner became ill. Scooter is a Brussels Griffon mix going on 13 years old. Oliver is a poodle Shih Tzu mix going on 15 years old. These boys are in different foster homes so it is not necessary that they be adopted together. They are both very endearing and delightful to have around.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO