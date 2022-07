Linux isn't nearly as hard as you think it is. In fact, Linux has become one of the easiest desktop and server operating systems on the planet. How is that possible? For one thing, modern Linux distributions make it so you never need to touch the command-line interface. That's right, you can do everything you need within the point-and-click GUI–just like you do with macOS and Windows. It really is that easy.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 DAYS AGO