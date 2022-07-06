Police: Minnesota mother drowned three children before killing herself

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Minnesota mother drowned her three children before killing herself over the holiday weekend, police say.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department in a news release, on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. Maplewood police and firefighters were called to a home in Maplewood, Minnesota. The caller, later identified as Molly Cheng, told the dispatcher that her husband shot and killed himself. He was subsequently identified as Yee Lee, 27, it was determined that he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a suicide.

RCSD said that at around 4 p.m. that evening, a relative of Cheng’s called 911 to tell them that she was going to kill her children and herself. The Maplewood police, according to RCSD, issued “a statewide alert to “attempt to locate and check the welfare” of Molly Cheng and her children.” Police were able to locate her cellphone at Vadnais Lake.

According to The Associated Press, investigators recovered Cheng’s body, along with her three children from the lake on Friday and Saturday. The deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide.

“Our hearts go out the family, friends, and community impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said RCSD Undersheriff Mike Martin in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident to provide clarity and closure to the surviving family members.”

The Ramsey County medical examiner determined the causes of death for the three children, according to the AP. Quadrillion Lee, 4, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3, both died from drowning and smothering. Phoenix Lee, 5, died from drowning.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group