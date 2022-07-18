ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currys has dropped the best Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order deal we’ve seen yet

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Rmr_0gWYXNSt00

After initially confirming a release date for September 2022 during a Nintendo Direct event, Monolith Soft’s hugely popular next installment in the Xenoblade series received a surprise bump up the calendar.

Announced on 19 April , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now being released a full two months ahead of schedule on 29 July 2022, much to the joy of Nintendo Switch fans. We’ve even seen some new footage from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in a recent Nintendo Direct stream.

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles.

Players will control seven characters including a new protagonist named Noah. One new battle mechanic being implented into the game is called “Ouroboros mode”, where two characters can combine into a giant form, each with their own powerful moev set.

In order to help you find the best pre-order deals for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 we’ve compiled the list and information below.

Best pre-order deal so far: ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’: Was £44.99, now £38.24, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEPqR_0gWYXNSt00

The best pre-order deal for Xenoblade Chronicle 3 that we’ve found so far is from Currys, where the game is 15 per cent off if you add a voucher code at check out.

To redeem the offer, simply add the item to your basket and proceed to checkout as normal. From there, use the code “XENO15” in order to confirm the deal. Make sure that the cost has been deducted before completing your payment details.

Buy now from Currys

Other pre-order deals for ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ expansion pass details

During a Nintendo Direct focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a new expansion pass was revealed for the game, entitling players to additional post-launch content after the game’s release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d3sx_0gWYXNSt00

Not only does the expansion pass give players outfit variations and useful items on launch day, new character quests and a brand new story mode will also be made available to players in 2023, a year after the game’s release, with four waves of new content.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available for pre-purchase beginning today in Nintendo eShop for £26.99. Find out more on the official Nintendo website .

Buy the expansion pass

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ collector’s edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRj6c_0gWYXNSt00

A collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively in the My Nintendo Store and the bundle will contain the following items:

  • A copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Package artwork from character artist Masatsugu Saito
  • A hardcover concept art book with more than 250 pages
  • A steel case for the game card

In order to hear more about the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can register your email address on Nintendo’s website to hear updates on pre-orders and product news.

Want to find out more information about Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Read more about the game’s announcement

The Independent

The Independent

Comments / 0

