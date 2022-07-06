Man dies in crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

A North County man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Tuesday evening. Shortly after 7 p.m., a 54-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a 2009 Dodge Charger northbound on Highway 101...
– A Paso Robles man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles Tuesday night, according to multiple reports. At 7:04 p.m., a male driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling Northbound on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when he clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, just south of the Spring St. off-ramp.
A gunman allegedly fired shots at a vehicle in Paso Robles Thursday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a witness reported gunshots near the 800 block of 34th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found empty handgun casings, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. Investigators determined the gunman fired...
– A crash that occurred during a California Highway Patrol pursuit in San Miguel on the afternoon of July 4 was an apparent suicide, according to reports. A Cal Fire arson investigator began a traffic stop on the unidentified driver for speeding in Monterey County. That led to a car chase.
Two fatal car crashes so far this week in the north county. Around seven last night, a man driving a 2009 Dodge charger at a high rate of speed northbound on highway 101 headed toward Paso Robles. He was passing vehicles on the shoulder and the median. His Dodge charger clipped a Toyota land cruiser just south of the Spring street off ramp.
Two vehicles collided in rural Nipomo early Wednesday morning, killing two men, according to the CHP. Shortly before 5 a.m.,a man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Highway 1 when Cory Hudson of Grover Beach attempted to turn his Dodge Ram left onto Winterhaven Way, directly in the path of the Honda. The Honda and the Dodge collided head-on at the intersection of Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way, close to a Cal Fire station.
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a chase with deputies throughout California during rush hour traffic, according to authorities. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a man sped away from deputies Wednesday late afternoon near Ashlan and Highway 99 and made his way...
A Nipomo woman survived a fatal crash on Highway 1 in Orcutt on Saturday evening, two people died. Shortly after 10 p.m., a 41-year-old Santa Maria man was traveling northbound on Highway 1 in a Honda Civic when he rear ended a Nissan Sentra driven by the 19-year-old Nipomo woman. The crash killed an 18-year-old Santa Maria woman, who was a passenger inside the Nipomo woman’s vehicle. The Nipomo woman suffered minor injuries.
Two teenage juveniles intentionally set a fire last month at an Orcutt elementary school, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. On the afternoon of June 19, a caller reported a fire in a locked, unoccupied modular classroom at Joe Nightingale Elementary School. The blaze damaged the classroom, but firefighters quickly extinguished it.
MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported missing near the trail in Mariposa County where officials last year found the bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish and their dog Oski, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement posted on social media. The mysterious deaths grabbed international headlines. More than 30 law enforcement agencies painstakingly reviewed — and ruled out — causes of deaths such as murder, lightning strikes, poisoning, illegal drugs and suicide. After a two-month investigation, authorities determined the family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion after running out of water while hiking last year on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain.
LATEST July 6, 7:30 a.m. With weather conditions improving, firefighters started to gain control of the Electra Fire in California's Amador County in the last 24 hours. By the end of the day Tuesday, containment stood at 5%, and on Wednesday morning, it was 10%, Cal Fire said. The fire...
It’s not uncommon for many Californians to experience triple-digit heat during the summer months. And with the hottest place on earth – Death Valley – being in California, it might be hard to believe some places in the state haven’t ever reached 100 degrees. It’s true...
SAN DIEGO — Two more members of a national “grandparent scam” network have admitted their roles in the scheme, which took San Diego elders for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office shared the update in a news release Thursday, saying that Lyda Harris of...
A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man who was reported missing this week, and who was apparently having a mental health crisis, has been found dead. On Wednesday at about 2 p.m., a person reported Jason Errecalde missing to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials contacted San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives about Errecalde, who lived within the SLO city limits.
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A new home for soccer matches, concerts and other large events will open in North County next year. Frontwave Arena, currently under construction in Oceanside, will host home games for the San Diego Sockers, the region’s back-to-back Major Arena Soccer League champions. Oceanside Arena Management...
Comments / 0