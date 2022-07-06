ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Man dies in crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North County man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Tuesday evening. Shortly after 7 p.m., a 54-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a 2009 Dodge Charger northbound on Highway 101...

Paso Robles Daily News

Man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 101

– A Paso Robles man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles Tuesday night, according to multiple reports. At 7:04 p.m., a male driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling Northbound on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when he clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, just south of the Spring St. off-ramp.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Two Fatal Car Crashes 07.06.2022

Two fatal car crashes so far this week in the north county. Around seven last night, a man driving a 2009 Dodge charger at a high rate of speed northbound on highway 101 headed toward Paso Robles. He was passing vehicles on the shoulder and the median. His Dodge charger clipped a Toyota land cruiser just south of the Spring street off ramp.
PASO ROBLES, CA
