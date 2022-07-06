I’m a dentist – here’s the mistakes Love Islanders have made in search of perfect smile

A DENTIST has revealed the mistakes Love Islanders have made in their pursuit of the perfect teeth.

The villa is full of dazzling smiles and always gets fans talking.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu paid £4,000 for 22 new veneers in Turkey, which is considerably cheaper than UK costs Credit: Eroteme

Mollie Salmon said her "best feature" was her £7,000 smile Credit: Eroteme

Luca Bish, a 23-year-old fishmonger from Brighton, demands attention with his blinding pearly whites.

And Cheyanne Kerr, a 23-year-old cabin crew member from Barnsley, appears to be flying high when it comes to splashing the cash on her ghanshers.

But it was new girl Mollie Salmon’s huge smile that got viewers talking.

As makeup artist Mollie, 23, introduced herself, she revealed her “best feature” has a huge price tag.

She said: “I’d say my best feature is probably my smile. I paid seven grand for my teeth, so I like to show them off.”

Dr Khaled Kasem, Chief Orthodontist of leading European orthodontic chain Impress, told The Sun: “£7,000 seems like an extortionate amount of money to spend on your teeth.

"Especially when you can get a natural smile for much less, using a treatment such as clear aligners.”

Mollie has veneers, which are permanent shells attached to natural teeth to make them appear more straight and uniform.

Dr Kasem said: “Veneers have increased in popularity in recent years, but they shouldn’t always be a first choice.

“Not only are they costly, but they’re also irreversible as the structure of your natural teeth are altered to place them properly.”

A full set of veneers (16-20 teeth) can cost £20k, Dr Kasem said, with additional costs in the future.

But the Love Islanders have not had a full set each - so to pay £7,000 is expensive, especially if the veneers were not necessary, Dr Kasem said.

“Some tooth must be removed before a veneer can be fitted, and for this reason they should only be recommended to those who can afford the upkeep,” he warned.

“Although they are considered a permanent fixture, if not looked after properly veneers will need to be replaced every 10 years.

“Because of the huge expense, many Brits travel abroad in search of their perfect smile, mainly because they believe they are receiving the same treatment at a much lower price.

"For the most part, this is incorrect.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu revealed on her Instagram she’d gone to Dental Design in Antalya, Turkey, to get her veneers, explaining she had 10 teeth done at the top and 11 at the bottom.

When asked about the price, she said “it all depends on what you’re having done,” adding “things like a full set of veneers are about £4k in total".

Risks of going abroad

Dr Kasem said getting veneers abroad puts your oral health at risk because the European standards in the UK may not apply.

He said: “Foreign dental clinics don’t have the same rules and regulations as European authorities, and many tend to cut corners when it comes to oral health.

“So while you could be saving some money abroad, you could be putting your dental health at risk, and the long-term health of your teeth and gums should always be a priority.”

Thousands of Brits flock aboard for treatment every year, attracted by the low costs and quick turnaround.

But Dr Azad Eyrumlu, CEO of leading private dental firm Banning Dental Group, said it should never be assumed that it will go smoothly.

He said: "Very few countries in the world have dental care as regulated as in the UK.

“Complex dental procedures often require a lot of aftercare and fine-tuning, which can be difficult to do if you have to travel hundreds of miles for each appointment.

"Many treatments need time for the body to heal such as with dental implants and it is not something that can be finished on a holiday."

Dr Eyrumlu said if something goes wrong with dental work abroad, the NHS can refuse to fix it.

It can land someone in a very tricky spot of having to go private - and 'the cost can be more than double of the original treatment cost in the UK', Dr Eyrumlu said.

“All of this means that having treatment abroad can be the start of a vicious cycle which ends up being a lot more expensive and troublesome than just having the treatment at home in the first place," he said.

What’s the alternative?

Love Islanders can set trends with their dazzling smiles.

If you’re considering work on your own smile, Dr Kasem said: “For those looking to improve the appearance of their smile, veneers are a popular choice.

“But clear aligners are an alternative that don’t compromise the structure and health of your original teeth.

“Clear aligners provide the same results as braces, treating overlaps, gaps, and bite misalignment, but are invisible and completely removable – and the results can be achieved in even less time.

“At Impress, treatment options are available from £2,995, or £3,995 for more complex cases, and each comes with complimentary teeth whitening."

Composite bonding is an alternative to veneers at a fraction of the cost.

Tooth-coloured filling materials can either be bonded over the whole tooth, on worn edges or between gaps to alter the tooth shape.

Composite bonding can look similar to veneers - and former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague recently had hers removed for a more natural look.

Dr Kasem said: “As little or no tooth structure is removed and they cost anywhere between £80 and £400 per tooth, they are a low-cost, lower-risk alternative to veneers.

“However, it’s important to remember that they are not a permanent solution, and need to be replaced as often as every five years."