Pittsburgh, PA

Pens Ink Goalie Contract

fox8tv.com
 2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins and goaltender Casey Desmith have agreed...

www.fox8tv.com

Inside The Penguins

Jeff Carter Contract Looms Large Over Penguins Offseason

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the cusp of what could be one of the transformative off-seasons in recent history. The team is currently negotiating with franchise cornerstone players Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang on new contracts for next season. But the Penguins have been playing hardball to try and give the team salary cap flexibility when they enter next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress with Penguins

As Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall arrived in Montreal ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, he said that they are close to a new contract for veteran defenseman Kris Letang. “I’m hoping to have something done real soon here,” the Penguins GM said regarding Letang. Hextall, however,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ron Hextall
Casey Desmith
Inside The Penguins

Ron Hextall Updates Negotiations with Penguins Stars

The NHL Draft is a weekend that serves as the first step in many young hockey players' careers, but it also serves as an opportunity for the media to talk to the front office's to ask about the status of their offseason. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall caught up with reporters in Montreal to discuss his negotiations with the Penguin's two primary free agents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Quick NHL Rumors & Draft Hits: Letang, Malkin, Forsberg, Smith, Sandin

There are a few stories making the rounds in Montreal right now as GMs meet with the media and discuss some of the things they have in the works. While most eyes will be on the NHL Draft board starting Thursday, there is still plenty happening behind the scenes for teams, a lot of it in regards to what happens with pending UFAs and possible trades.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Goaltender#The Pittsburgh Penguins
93.7 The Fan

Pens select 6’4” defenseman in 1st round

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The first time in the first round since 2019, the Pens select defenseman Owen Pickering Thursday night in the NHL Draft. The 6’4”, 180 pounder plays a physical game, is a left-handed shot and can also jump up in the play. The Manitoba native played 62 games for the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League this past season with nine goals and 24 assists. The 18-year-old ranked as high as 13th by TSN’s Craig Button, 16th by Eliteprospects.com and ranked 23rd by Consolidated Ranking.
PITTSBURGH, PA

