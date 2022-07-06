Pens Ink Goalie Contract

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The first time in the first round since 2019, the Pens select defenseman Owen Pickering Thursday night in the NHL Draft. The 6’4”, 180 pounder plays a physical game, is a left-handed shot and can also jump up in the play. The Manitoba native played 62 games for the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League this past season with nine goals and 24 assists. The 18-year-old ranked as high as 13th by TSN’s Craig Button, 16th by Eliteprospects.com and ranked 23rd by Consolidated Ranking.
