Electricity customers in Greenville pay less than most other electricity consumers across Texas, and the local provider plans to keep it that way. The city-owned Greenville Electric Utility System, known by its acronym GEUS, charges customers about $124 for a thousand kWh. That’s about $58 less than most Texas customers pay. GEUS marketing and accounts manager Jimmy Dickey told the Herald Banner that the utility supplements power from its own gas-fired generator with electricity from wind and solar farms as well as other gas-fired generators. GEUS can also sell surplus electricity from its generator to other providers on the Texas grid. GEUS is one of 72 municipally owned utilities in the state. The provider has about 12,000 customers in Greenville and about 3,000 customers elsewhere in Hunt County.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO