Columbia, SC

A Free Times writer is drinking less. What options does Columbia offer for this pursuit?

By David Clarey, Thomas Hammond, Hannah Wade
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 38 years I’m beginning to feel something that feels like “clarity,” or at the very least the chaotic noise that is my head and heart are a little less chaotic these days. I bought my first house in the summer of 2016 and upon moving...

The Post and Courier

Main Street's Bourbon returns with Tiki Week

In the midst of some of the hottest weather of the summer, Bourbon is bringing back its annual Tiki Week event. During Tiki Week, Columbia's Main Street Cajun-creole restaurant and whiskey bar transforms into a kitschy, island-themed bar adorned with tiki inspired decor and a list of cocktail drinks from the tiki bar era that followed the second world war.
COLUMBIA, SC
Dave’s Hot Chicken Makes Its Entrance into South Carolina with Latest Signed Agreement

Multi-Unit Franchisee Inks Agreement to Bring Cult-Favorite Nashville Hot Chicken Brand to the Palmetto State. July 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Kal Gullapalli to open locations throughout South Carolina, focusing on the greater Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Myrtle Beach areas.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

General store believes Columbia offers right niche for its apparel, gifts

COLUMBIA — A North Carolina-based general store owner has decided that Columbia is the right market for its growth. opening a location July 7. Lyons General Store offers a selection of apparel and gifts, featuring popular brands such as Old Row T-shirts and Hey Dude shoes, owner Eli Brightbill said.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Food & Drinks
18 Best Seafood Restaurants in Columbia, SC [2022 Updated]

Nestling between three rivers, Columbia is the second biggest city in South Carolina. They have many local spots such as museums and gardens and are known for their relatively low cost of living. If you ever visit or live in the area, here are eighteen best seafood restaurants in Columbia, SC, to satisfy your cravings.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

440 Hampton Street, Elloree, SC 29047

Welcome home! This wonderful two-story brick home offers 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms with 2 968 sq ft of living space on two lots totaling 1.19 acres! This home has been well maintained with attention to detail.Situated on just over an acre in town this absolutely charming home has withstood the test of time and is more beautiful than ever! Romabio painted brick the bronze Juliet awning and French chateau fixtures draw your eye to the entrance of this stately home. The main floor features original refinished red oak floors awe inspiring William Morris wallpaper shiplap and Farrow and Ball paint colors. Ceiling fixtures sure to draw conversation include imported crystal Spanish chandeliers and antique milk glass. Next you'll find the kitchen has a new Kitchen Aid gourmet double oven quartz countertops travertine tile flooring and board and batten walls. The living room has a wood burning fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights custom coffered ceilings and large windows allowing ample light to fill the space. The first-floor master bedroom features large his and her closets and its own private en suite. A secondary bedroom also located on the first floor has Parisian tile floors and its own full en suite. The second story has 11' ceilings and has been tastefully renovated for that new yet classic feel. Two more generously sized bedrooms and a shared bathroom are included on the second floor. The bedrooms have full closets shiplap walls and custom trim. Floors on the second story are scratch free laminate and tile in the bathroom. The mature landscaping has been carefully manicured featuring crape myrtles camellias boxwoods and pecan trees perfect for gathering for fall pies! The pole barns and a large shed on the property offer potential areas for storage or outdoor entertaining. Located less than 10 minutes from Lake Marion and just over an hour's drive from Charleston or Columbia! You don't want to miss the opportunity to own this wonderful home on over an acre of land! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!
ELLOREE, SC
News19 WLTX

Parking in Columbia, keep your eye on the app

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia parking meters have transitioned to a two-payment option. This means at most meters in the city, drivers have the option to pay with coins or the city's mobile passport app. But some app users say they're still getting ticketed despite paying on their mobile devices.
COLUMBIA, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina ---The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Administrative Specialist Arlethia Birchmore as the Midlands Regional Center Employee of the Year. Birchmore has worked for the agency for two years and started her career at Midlands Center as a Direct Support Professional in one of the high-management residences. She is passionate about supporting people with intellectual disabilities.
COLUMBIA, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In South Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
The Post and Courier

New state farmers market planned in Columbia with $4M boost from SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA — A new state farmers market is planned closer to downtown Columbia and already has received $4 million from the Legislature, The Post and Courier has learned. Lawmakers moved the money originally set aside for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center expansion to fund a new farmers market on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Free produce distributed in Calhoun County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Calhoun county got free produce thanks to the the Tri-County Health Network. The giveaway is a part of the organization's mission to give people in Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties food to help residents live and maintain healthy lifestyles. “We want you to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

UPDATE: Fairfield County 911 lines working again

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: All emergency lines are now working, officials say. An emergency phone system outage in Fairfield County has led to a search for answers and an important message to residents regarding who they should call while 911 is unavailable. A deputy county administrator for Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Tiny quake rumbles below Kershaw County yet again

ELGIN, S.C. — Only a handful of people reportedly felt it just before noon on Thursday, but nonetheless, the Lugoff and Elgin area felt yet another earthquake on Thursday. The latest quake registered at a magnitude of 1.8 and was felt by seven people - considerably fewer than the several thousand who felt two much larger quakes a week earlier which were said to be magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.6 respectively.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

