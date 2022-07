NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale has played 331 times on the PGA Tour without winning. His career-best round of 9-under 61 might help him change that at a tournament run by the European tour. Tringale ran off six straight birdies to start the back nine at The Renaissance Club and had a three-shot lead in the Scottish Open, the first European event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. “I haven’t had a professional win on my own, and obviously Scotland is where golf started, so this place is special,” Tringale said. Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland saw work with putting coach Phil Kenyon pay off in his round of 64, the only one close to Tringale among the early starters.

