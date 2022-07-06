ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas veteran requests 100 cards for his 100th birthday

Cover picture for the articleAn East Texas veteran is requesting 100 birthday cards as he approaches his 100th birthday. Texas Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush challenged Texans to show their utmost appreciation for World War II Veteran, Army Sgt....

Laid back shepherd Bogie available for adoption in Tyler

Bogie is the sweetest boy you will ever meet. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bogie is a white shepherd weighing in at about 80 pounds and is totally vetted. Bogie would thrive in any home environment — he is very laid back. Bogie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bogie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. You must have an approved adoption application before a meet-and-greet with Bogie can be scheduled. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Vexus Fiber begins offering broadband service in Tyler area

Construction of a new multi-million dollar broadband network is underway in Tyler and already beginning to service the community. Vexus Fiber announced about a year ago that the company would be expanding into Tyler, bringing its 100 percent fiber-to-the-home network to the area. The network is anticipated to connect more than 40,000 homes and businesses, according to the company.
Multiple lane closures at West Gentry, Loop 323 as police work major accident

The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major accident at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Loop 323. Officers and investigators are on scene. Multiple lanes of traffic are closed, but travel is still possible in all directions. This is an active scene and motorists are encouraged to...
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 6 – July 7

Deputies on Thursday arrested James Franklin Bonner, 44, of Whitehouse, on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and warrants of assault causes bodily injury family member and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonner remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $61,500.
