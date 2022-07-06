ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils name Kate Madigan as assistant GM, furthering trend

By TOM CANAVAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jv90p_0gWXl4vS00

The New Jersey Devils have named their first female assistant general manager, making Kate Madigan the sixth woman to hold the title in the NHL.

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the promotion Wednesday, the day before the NHL draft.

“Kate has been an incredibly valuable resource to not only me, but to our entire hockey operations leadership staff, particularly over the past three years, as part of key hockey decisions,” Fitzgerald said. “This promotion is reflective of the duties and responsibilities that Kate has assumed within our organization during that time.

“Her diligence, work ethic, attention to detail, ability to communicate with all staff, strategy and vision are qualities that I look for in our leadership,” he added.

The NHL has seen several women promoted to the assistant general manager’s role in the last month, with Hayley Wickenheiser getting the job in Toronto this week and Meghan Hunter promoted in Chicago last month.

The Vancouver Canucks have two women serving as assistant general managers, Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato. The first woman to hold the title in the NHL was Angela Gorgone in 1996.

“It’s amazing. Representation really matters,” Hunter said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I remember coming out of college and I didn’t really see anybody that I knew in (the) NHL, females (working) in hockey operations, so I just naturally gravitated into coaching because that’s all I really thought was available at the time. I think more representation, the more females breaking in different angles is amazing.”

Granato said the pendulum is swinging to add diversity in a lot of different areas in sports, whether it’s broadcasting, business or the front office.

“But I do think the hires, they’re people that are qualified, too,” she said. "There’s naysayers that say, ‘Oh, you’re just trying to catch up and you’re just adding people to add them,’ but they are qualified people. But I’m not surprised. I’m excited about it.

“It’s very good that the NHL is taking that sort of mindset and looking toward that to open the pool for applicants and for hires,” Granato added. "Part of me isn’t surprised at this point, but I’m definitely excited about that opportunity that women are getting and diversity. I think that’s great.”

Madigan had been serving as the team’s executive director of hockey management/operations. The 29-year-old also worked two years in the video/player information operation before being promoted to director of pro scouting operations in 2021. During the pandemic, her job in management/operations overlapped with her role in scouting.

She called the promotion an exciting opportunity.

“I look forward to working with this group to make the New Jersey Devils better, each day, and bring back the consistent success our fans expect and deserve,” she said. “I’m excited for the future of this team, not only now, but for what it will be.”

Madigan will serve as part of the small group that Fitzgerald will lean on for key input, strategy and decision-making, which includes roster construction at the pro and amateur levels, transactions, hockey personnel decisions, team operations, facilities management, budget, and as part of the team’s management travel party.

Madigan holds a master’s in accounting and a bachelor’s in business administration from Northeastern University. She worked two years as an accountant for Deloitte before switching careers.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Conor Geekie

With just under a week left until the 2022 NHL Draft, there are still a couple more names worth mentioning for the Detroit Red Wings and their 8th overall pick. One of those names is Conor Geekie, an 18-year-old center from Canada. His name may ring a bell since his older brother, Morgan Geekie, is a forward for the Seattle Kraken, but he definitely isn’t living in his brother’s shadow.
DETROIT, MI
Inside The Penguins

Ron Hextall Updates Negotiations with Penguins Stars

The NHL Draft is a weekend that serves as the first step in many young hockey players' careers, but it also serves as an opportunity for the media to talk to the front office's to ask about the status of their offseason. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall caught up with reporters in Montreal to discuss his negotiations with the Penguin's two primary free agents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Edition

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Rumors. This time we are looking specifically at the New Jersey Devils as the NHL Draft and Free Agency approaches. The Devils have been a team that has been talked about ever since the regular season ended. New Jersey holds the number-two overall pick at the NHL Draft coming up this Thursday. The Devils also have a ton of cap space heading into free agency with several holes to fill.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
NHL

Steve Yzerman reflects on hiring of Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde

Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman wasn't going to rush arguably the most important decision of this offseason. When speaking to the media alongside new head coach Derek Lalonde and Red Wings governor, president and CEO Christopher Ilitch last Friday, Yzerman explained his strategy while determining the best fit behind the Red Wings' bench.
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 1 Recap: Red Wings add frontline depth with Kasper

When making Detroit's selection from the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal - eighth overall in the first round - that player was Austrian centerman Marco Kasper. "We really like everything about the way he plays," Yzerman said to the media after Round 1. "He's got good size, a good skater and he's got a good hockey sense."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Abbotsford Canucks goalie coach Curtis Sanford hired by Toronto Maple Leafs

Sanford, 42, was hired in 2017 by the Canucks and served as a goaltending consultant with a heavy focus on the Utica Comets until joining the Abbotsford Canucks as a full time goaltending coach this past season. Sanford was instrumental in identifying Spencer Martin as a trade target for the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Wickenheiser
Person
Cammi Granato
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Smith Battling for an Increased Role in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings’ summer to-do list is rolling on. The new head coach, Derek Lalonde , has been hired. The 2022 NHL Draft, free agency, and trades will continue to improve the talent and depth of the roster as training camp draws closer. There will be plenty of competition for a diminishing number of open positions on the opening night NHL roster. Here is a look at Givani Smith, who will be battling for a key role as a bottom-six forward spot on the Red Wings in 2022-23.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Takeaways From Devils’ GM Fitzgerald’s Pre-Draft Media Availability

It has been 62 days since New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald addressed the media. Yesterday he held his pre-draft media availability in Montreal and discussed an array of topics, including his search for assistant head coaches and his restricted free agents. The NHL Entry Draft begins tonight at 7:00 P.M. ET and Fitzgerald made sure to keep his plans for the second-overall pick to himself.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

TALKING POINTS: Ken Holland discusses the 2022 NHL Draft and more

Holland touched on a variety of topics including the plans with the 29th overall pick, NHL free agency, and more. Read the full transcript from Wednesday's interview or watch it below:. President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Ken Holland on the last 24-48 hours:. "Lots of phone calls. We'll...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Nhl Draft#The New Jersey Devils#The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy