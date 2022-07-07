Mayor Adams, union reach deal to raise lifeguard wages for summer 2022

Mayor Eric Adams announced a deal with the lifeguard union to raise starting wages for lifeguards for the 2022 summer season.

Wages will be raised to $19.46 per hour this summer, according to the mayor. The city also plans on developing a training program to fully staff the city’s 17 mini pools.

“We negotiated for creation of a class of lifeguards who are restricted to mini pools and with this influx of mini pool guards we will be able to very quickly open all of our mini pools, an essential cooling center for young New Yorkers," Adams said in a statement. "We are also elevating, for this summer alone, lifeguard pay to $19.46 per hour, and to ensure our beaches and pools are guarded all summer long, we will pay a retention bonus in September to guards who work every week through the end of the summer season."

