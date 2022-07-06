England 1-0 Austria: The Lionesses kick off their Euro 2022 campaign with victory at a sold out Old Trafford thanks to Beth Mead's clever first-half lob... as the host nation look to win a major tournament for the first time

Dream big was the message to England’s players. At Old Trafford, the theatre of dreams, everything they had wished for played out. A 1-0 victory against Austria and a perfect start to their Euro 2022 campaign.

Beth Mead’s goal in the 16th minute was enough to send a 68,871-strong crowd, a new record for the women’s Euros, home happy.

Believe the hype, we may just be looking at an England team that can lift a first senior international trophy since 1966.

Beth Mead celebrates scoring the winning goal for England in the 16th minute of the match

Mead's deft lob over the keeper was enough to seal an opening day victory for England

Mead is congratulated on her strike by team-mates Ellen White (left) and Georgia Stanway

That this was not a flawless performance, that they did not tear Austria apart and that there was some sloppy errors that must be eradicated if England are to go all the way will not matter to manager Sarina Wiegman.

She would not have allowed her players to get carried away had this been a demolition job and that it was a narrow win will only make her more to iron out her side’s imperfections.

There was an electric atmosphere at Old Trafford and, for a sport that was banned for fifty years, one that has been a long-time coming.

The clash against Austria was the opening game of the women's European Championship

Manchester United stars David de Gea (left) and Harry Maguire were present at Old Trafford

When England last hosted this competition, in 2005, the average attendance was just 7,894 per match. Hope Powell’s side opened the tournament in front of 29,000 fans at the Etihad. But there was no big build-up, no players on the sides of buildings or crip packets and water bottles.

Leah Williamson has been the face of Doritos and her image was projected on Tower Bridge on Mond It’s ‘not normal’, England’s captain had admitted before kick-off. She is right.

We have had landmark moments in the women’s game before, but this feels different. There has never been so much promotion and interest and this is undoubtedly the biggest European Championship to date.

England manager Sarina Wiegman would have been pleased to see her team start win victory

With 519,000 tickets purchased for this summer’s competition, attendance records should fall - but whether there will be a full house at Wembley for the final on July 31 very much depends on if England are in it.

After being knocked out in the semi-finals of the last three major tournaments, there is belief that they could go one step further this time around. Few coaches hold as much respect as Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to victory on home turf in 2017. Her task is to repeat that feat five years on.

Confidence before kick-off was high. The Lionesses had warmed up for this game with convincing victories over Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland which only served to fuel the expectation and optimism of how far they can go in this home tournament.

Lucy Bronze of England homes in on goal during the early exchanges of the Group A clash

But Austria had also shown England they were no pushovers when they limited them to a 1-0 victory in World Cup qualifying back in November, and they were out to frustrate here with a set-up that said ‘come and break us down’. But it was Irene Fuhrmann’s team who in fact started brighter.

There looked to be some nerves among the England players in the opening minutes as Williamson got away with a sloppy pass in her own penalty box. But the noise from the packed out crowd was deafening as the hosts ventured forward and those early concerns were soon put to bed.

Lauren Hemp had England’s first chance as she headed over Lucy Bronze’s cross in the 11th minute. But it was on the other wing where England’s opener came from. No player has been better under Wiegman than Mead, who before today had scored 14 goals in 14 games.

Make that 15 in 15. The winger was picked out in the box by Fran Kirby’s perfectly weighted pass, controlled the ball on her chest and side-footed over the on-rushing Manuela Zinsberger. Carina Wenninger made a desperate attempt to clear the ball off the line but her efforts we in vain as the referee’s watch confirmed the goal. England had lift off.

England striker Ellen White struggled up top after being marked out of the encounter

Lauren Hemp put in a commanding performance on the flank, putting Austria under pressure

It could have got better mid-way through the half when Ellen White threw herself at Hemp’s fizzing cross, but the striker’s header sailed wide of the post. Hemp probably should have doubled the lead just before half–time as but her shot at the back-post was well-saved by Zinsberger.

Austria were very much still in the game at half-time. Shortly after the restart Katharina Naschenweng fired a shot over the bar, a warning to England that they could not afford to ease off. Wiegman reacted, sending on Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly just after the hour mark. Russo almost made an instant impact as she connected with Hemp’s free-kick, but the striker was unable to guide her effort on target.

A new European Championship attendance record was set by spectators at Old Trafford

Mary Earps had little to do in the England goal aside from a couple of late Austria shots

England players and staff celebrate getting their tournament off to a perfect start

England goalkeeper Mary Earps had been by-stander until she was called into action in the 77th minute, pushing away a goal-bound effort from Barbara Dunst. That was the closest they came as England held on for three points.

There will be tougher tests for Wiegman’s side than Austria, starting with Norway on Monday. They boast an attack which includes former Ballon d’Or winner and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg as well as stars from Barcelona and Chelsea.

That game should decide who tops Group A, which could prove crucial given the winners will get an extra two days rest should they go on to make the semi-finals. We cannot get ahead of ourselves though, Wiegman insists. But we can dream

As it happened... By Dan Ripley

FULL-TIME: England 1-0 Austria

Job done. Three points on the opening night and England get their European Championship campaign off to a perfect start.

90min: There will just be two minutes added on. England have looked comfortable throughout and really should see the game out from here. It's not been perfect but plenty of optimism can be taken away looking into the rest of the group games and beyond.

87min: A third change for Austria as Marie Hobinger comes on for Laura Feiersinger.

Earps makes another change as she dives low to her left to collect a Hickelsberger-Fuller strike that just lacked power.

85min: I've got my maths slightly wrong from earlier, but still this is a record breaking night at Old Trafford as a sell-out crowd of over 68,871 have set a new European Championship attendance record - beating the previous one by around 25,000. Cheers go up as that is announced over the PA announcer.

82min: Certainly at this stage it's just about securing the three points now for England. They haven't been perfect tonight especially in attack but they have been the better team.

However with just a one-goal lead, this game is far from done as we go into the last 10 minutes or so.

79min: Mary Earps to the rescue as the England keeper is called into action, diving to her left to push away a Barbara Dunst strike.

78min: England are still keen to attack when they can. Kelly (below) leads a counter from the halfway line but despite reaching the edge of the penalty box, the substitute fires just wide and low of the target.

Marina Georgieva replaces skipper Viktoria Schnaderbeck who looks to have picked up a knock in a like-for-like change in defence.

75min: Just 15 minutes to go and with only a one-goal lead, England face a nervy few minutes now having dominated much of the game but never putting it beyond Austria's reach.

Rachel Daly gives away a silly free-kick defending on the left but the England do well to mop up the cross fired into the box.

72min: What a chance for England! A free-kick into the box deflects perfectly into the path of Russo six yards out, but on stretch to try and divert the ball home she fails to make clean contact and it allows Austria to clear.

69min: Hemp hasn't looked as dangerous this half but she is still getting on the ball. Another charge down the left is led by the Manchester City star but her cross towards the far post ends up sailing out of play.

66min: England win a corner but there remains a laborious element to England's attack as they continue to struggle in creating chances. More encouraging though is the Lionesses do still look the better side.

63min: Huge cheers for Toone as she replaces Fran Kirby while Man City star Chole Kelly comes on for Beth Mead.

Another United forward in Alessia Russo comes on for the out of sorts Ellen White.

Yes, that's three strikers coming for England.

62min: Sarina Wiegman has seen enough - she's about to make a tripe change with Manchester United striker Ella Toone among those about to come on.

59min: England then go straight down the other end and create a chance of their own, with Georgia Stanway (below) cutting onto her left foot before firing just wide across goal.

Austria make a first change as Naschenweng is replaced by Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller.

56min: There is a bit more adventure about Austria in this second half as they try to threaten again.

Katharina Naschenweng finds a fraction of space inside the box but what she cannot find is the target with her snapshot on goal.

53min: The game is following a similar pattern to the first period again though. England are attacking well and getting into some promising positions but it's breaking down too soon once they reach the Austria penalty box.

Lucy Bronze is though unlucky when her deflected cross wide leads to an incorrectly awarded goal kick.

Ellen White of England competes for a header with Carina Wenninger of Austria

50min: Poor from Hemp - her worst of the night. She has loads of time and space to run into on the left but not many options inside the box as Ellen White is crowded out.

Reinforcements soon arrive in the penalty area but her low ball finds none of them as Austria clear.

48min: Chance for Austria. England lose the ball in midfield and as the visitors counter down the left a near post cross is turned behind for a corner - one England clear.

SECOND HALF: England get the next 45 minutes underway

No changes from either side.

20.55: Not too many complaints from that first half

But yet I will anyway! England have looked good and are fully deserving of their lead but should it have been more?

They've had Austria on the ropes at times with the visitors still yet to have a shot on target.

Ellen White has missed a couple of chances though and I just hope England don't regret those misses.

Still I like to end on a positive and if Lauren Hemp can maintain the dangerous presence she did in the first period on either flank, then the Lionesses will be in good shape heading into the second half.

HALF-TIME: England 1-0 Austria

45+1min: Should be 2-0! This time White turns provider in front of goal, as she squares for Hemp who with just Manuela Zinsberger to beat is foiled at her feet by the Arsenal goalkeeper.

I really hope England don't regret some of the chances they have missed early on.

44min: White's looked a little out of sorts in front of goal so far. Hemp cuts onto her left foot to swing a cross centrally from the right but the City striker can again only head wide. She looks a little perplexed at that. I'd say she can't keep missing. She was lethal at the last World Cup.

43min: Just a little warning for England. Austria find space on the right and it leads to a dangerous cross inside the six-yard box - one Mille Bright heads clear but only as far as an Austrian attacker who fails to divert a shot on target.

40min: Interesting little switch to end the first half. Hemp and Mead have switched flanks with the former now on the right.

She's arguably been England's best player so far and as she uses her strong pace to attack the flank, she is still unable to prevent the ball from going out for a goal kick.

37min: Some rare Austria possession, but (dare I say it) it's not really going anywhere. England looking as comfortable in defence as they are in attack.

34min: Austria are now trying to hit England on the counter-attack but there seems to be a quite few heavy legs out there. They just can't break quick enough and the host nation are finding it so easy to win the ball back.

England captain Leah Williamson marshalls her side during the first half at Old Trafford

32min: This could be the rose-tinted home nation specs doing the talking but England look so, so good so far. The passing has been slick, the players have looked confident. They really would be good value for a 2-0 lead here.

29min: Mead is the latest to try and tee up White inside the box, but her chipped ball into the penalty box is well marshalled by a defender who does just enough to put the England striker off with her attempted header.

26min: Brilliant chance for England! Hemp has been so dangerous on the left so far and she proves the creator again as the Manchester City star crosses perfectly for team-mate Ellen White who somehow glances her header wide of the target. She is normally so lethal from that position just 10 yards out.

23min: Sarina Wiegman must be delighted with how the Lionesses have started here. They are busy all over the pitch, with Austria now having dropped deep to try and keep the hosts at bay.

20min: Only one team in this right now. England are dominating the play after a slow start as they now chase a second goal. Here is proof that the first goal did indeed cross the line.

16min: GOAL! ENGLAND 1-0 Austria

Euro 2022 is well underway now! A chipped ball finds Beth Mead around eight yards out and she does brilliantly to lift the ball over the keeper and just over the line despite the attempts of a defender to clear.

There is a curious VAR check to see if the ball did cross the line - but there are no doubts and England are off to the perfect start.

13min: Lucy Bronze is starting to find her gears too. A lovely cross from the right finds Hemp at the back post but she is unable to direct her header on target - albeit not before a push from an Austrian defender.

11min: England are slightly coming more into this now. Lauren Hemp on the left byline floats a cross into the centre, but it's at an awkward angle for Ellen White whose header fails to trouble the goalkeeper.

9min: Austria are just seeing more of the ball in these early moments. The England band are here by the way and it's taken fewer than 10 minutes for Sweet Caroline to start doing the rounds...

Austria keeper Manuela Zinsberger gathers the ball as England's Lucy Bronze closes in

6min: Austria win the first corner, England counter but it is soon snuffed out. A few locals in the stands this evening, including Manchester United men's stars Harry Maguire and David de Gea.

Manchester United's David de Gea and Harry Maguire are seen in the stands before the match

3min: No early chances for either side. The hosts win a free-kick inside 70 seconds but a ball floated into the box is easily dealt with by Austria.

KICK-OFF: Austria get Euro 2022 underway at Old Trafford.

19.58: But can England take advantage of the home support tonight and this month?

We will find out very shortly - kick-off coming up next!

19.55: What a cheer as the players make their way out at Old Trafford

Remember it's a sell-out with over 75,000 tickets sold, and the atmosphere is incredible. Enough to give you goosebumps actually - it's that good..

19.49: Here is the match ball close up...

It's the same Nike Flight ball the stars use across the men's game too, but it has a new paint job this month. Looks quite snazzy.

It's not adidas Tango territory but neither is it that damn poor Jabulani from the men's World Cup 12 years ago that still scars me to this day.

19.46: A few early touches of the ball before kick-off...

England's Lauren Hemp warms up on the pitch ahead of the game

England's striker Ellen White warms up ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A game

Chloe Kelly looks on during the warm up ahead of the clash at Old Trafford

19.42: England boss Sarina Wiegman gives her reasons for leaving out Greenwood in her surprise call of the evening

'I can imagine [there was surprise at Alex Greenwood not starting]. We've had very good matches. She's played well, other players have too,' she told the BBC before the game.

'[On Fran Kirby recovering from fatigue] We said you have to play well and recover well and take it day by day. We took it day by day and she feels really well. She feels she can start. I hope she can show tonight.'

19.39: England's record goalscorer for the men's side Wayne Rooney has also sent his best wishes to the women's team this evening

19.33: Size four balls, 35-minute halves, quagmire pitches, no TV coverage and back to work the next day! Women's football has come a long way since the first Euros back in 1984 when England paid the penalty against Sweden

ADAM SHERGOLD: They played halves of only 35 minutes, used a smaller football and slogged away on a pitch that can only be described as a quagmire. The following day, most of the players were back in their day jobs.

Women's football certainly looked very different back in 1984, when England and Sweden contested the inaugural European Championship final.

19.30: Austria are no roll-overs by the way...

19.27: Out come the England players to warm up too

Wacky warm up kits are all the fashion in the men's and women's game these days - these hit the spot for me from England, but then I loved anything that looks like it takes fashion tips from the 1990s.

19.24: Former England star Fara Williams believes Fran Kirby starting is crucial for England at the expense of Alex Greenwood

If Fran Kirby is fit, Fran Kirby starts. Is she wasn't fit, Leah WIlliamson would be starting in centre midfield instead [with Greenwood in defence].

19.21: Austria players are warming up and also acknowledging their fans here

19.18: Women's football has been playing catch up since the first official international match was played 50 years ago... but with attendances rising, tournaments expanding and players becoming stars, there is still much more to come beyond Euro 2022

Women's football has come a long, long way in the last 50 years - it was still banned at football grounds in England heading into the 1970s. I've had a look at its rise throughout the continent since on the above link.

19.10: Supporters from both sides begin to fill up Old Trafford as kick-off approaches

19.04: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send their good luck to the England women's team

It shouldn't be underestimated neither. They arrived at Court 1 yesterday evening, and in doing so seemingly helped inspire Cameron Norrie to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. Well, that's how I remember it anyway.

18.59: That's a very defensive Austia outfit by the way

And I don't blame them too much. England have scored 84 goals in their 14 matches under Wiegman!

They line up with a formation that looks like a 4-1-4-1 so I suspect they may be on the defence from the very start.

18.56: Austria starting XI:

Zinsberger, Hanshaw, Schnaderbeck, Wenninger, Wienroither, Puntigam, Naschenweng, Feiersinger, Zadrazil, Dunst, Billa.

18.48: Decked out in grey tracksuits, England's stars soak up the Old Trafford atmosphere on the pitch before the game as they wave to supporters

Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway and Lucy Bronze of England inspect the pitch prior to the game

Millie Bright (right) and Rachel Daly of England inspect the pitch prior to the game

England's Millie Bright salutes supporters

England's Bethany England and Jess Carter on the pitch share a discussion

18.42: No Alex Greenwood in the England starting line-up

That's a little bit of a surprise to me and it does indicate that captain Leah Williamson will drop into defence to plug that gap.

Fran Kirby will play in midfield and I suspect play just off Ellen White in attack.

18.38: And here is your England starting XI

18.34: And here come England!

The girls have arrived at Old Trafford as team boss Sarina Wiegman and Manchester United striker Ella Toone make their way towards the changing room.

18.31: The England team that reached the 2009 Women's Euros final - where are they now? Alex Scott, Karen Carney and Eni Aluko are broadcasting stars, Casey Stoney has turned to management and Jill Scott will play in her TENTH major tournament this summer

OLLY ALLEN: Sarina Wiegman's England team will hope to go one step further than any Lionesses squad before them at this summer's European Championship .

The last three tournaments have brought relative success, with Mark Sampson guiding the side to the semi-finals at the 2015 World Cup before they reached the same stage at Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup under Phil Neville .

But the closest England's women have come to silverware was at Euro 2009 in Finland, when they matched their performance at the 1984 Championships by making it all the way to the final.

Sadly it wasn't to be for Hope Powell's team as they were beaten 6-2 by Germany (it's always the way), but they still rank as one of England's best ever female sides.

Sportsmail looks at the starting XI and substitutes from that day to see what they're up to now.

18.25: The Austria team are looked and relaxed and chilled as they hope to play party poopers on the opening night at Old Trafford at the host nation's expense

18.21: The global game! Supporters from 99 countries are among those to have snapped up some of the 500,000 sold for Euro 2022... Sportsmail speaks to the superfans making the trek to England from as far as South Africa, Singapore and even Canada!

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s Euros.

The UK will welcome football fans from 99 different countries including many that do not have teams taking part in the tournament.

Some of the destinations include places as far as South Africa, Singapore and India. Sportsmail decided to speak to some of the fans coming over to England to hear why they wanted to be part of what is set to be a historic tournament.

18.18: Not even the women's game can escape the half-half scarf problem...

Although I guess it's a little bit more acceptable for international competition...maybe?

18.15: Fewer than two hours until kick-off

And we all like a little video clip to get stuck into - here's a teaser from the Lionesses ahead of tonight's action.

18.09: Providing the summer football fix, offering live entertainment on your doorstep, seeing a range of Europe's finest stars in action... and of course football (maybe) coming home! TEN reasons you must watch Euro 2022

No World Cup , no problem. It's time to get that summer tournament football fix and stepping up to provide it in 2022 is the women's European Championship.

England's progress this summer is not the only reason to become invested in the tournament as Sportsmail look at 10 reasons why you must watch Euro 2022.

18.04: The atmosphere continues to build outside of Old Trafford

And now all of a sudden I REALLY want some chips. Hope there is plenty of vinegar on those...

17.58: Back by popular demand?

Remember these from Euro 2020? The small remote control cars that brought the ball onto the pitch?

It was Exhibit #756 that the game's gone for me, but by today's standards I'm probably in the group a Simpsons' gag might term as 'Old man yells at cloud', or even just Chief Constable of the Fun Police.

Is it just me though?

17.55: IAN HERBERT: The English women’s game desperately needs Euro 2022 glory to accelerate demand and growth, which has not materialised as expected since the Lionesses' World Cup semi-final appearance in 2019

The FA are not making themselves hostage to fortune by predicting how far England have to progress in the next 25 days for the European Championship to constitute a success.

'Spreading hope and optimism,' was the evangelical answer given by Baroness Campbell, the FA's head of women's football, when Sportsmail asked her to define success earlier this month.

But a journey to the semi-finals seems the very minimum requirement. When the FA launched their women's football strategy in 2020, Campbell said it would be a failure if the England team did not win either this tournament or next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where a formidable USA team will stand in their way.

17.48: One to look out for concerning England this evening?

17.45: And here is what they are playing for...

I find a lot of football trophies quite stylish especially the international ones, even that old gold brick they call the World Cup has a special fondness to it.

The women's Euros trophy though is a work of art as it sits pitchside at Old Trafford.

17.37: Spain did have the world's best player available to them...

But since Matt put together our team-by-team guide, the Spanish side have been rocked by the news that Alexia Putellas has been ruled OUT of the competition.

You can read more on her exit on the eve of the tournament due to rupturing her ACL here.

Spain star Alexia Putellas has been ruled out of the European Championship this summer

TEAM-BY-TEAM GUIDE TO THE WOMEN'S EURO 2022: Which nations are the favourites to win, who are the star players to watch out for... and how did each team qualify?

I love a team-by-team guide, but I also don't have time time to talk about 16 teams ahead of kick-off this season.

Instead MATT DAVIES has done that below as he gives you a lowdown on what to expect from each side at what I suspect will be a highly competitive and unpredictable competition.

The summer tournament gets underway on July 6 at Old Trafford with hosts England taking on Austria, before coming to a conclusion on July 31 at Wembley Stadium.

HARRIET JOHNSTON: With a team filled with impressive athletes, it's looking very possible that this summer could be the year football will finally come home.

The team will be lead by captain Leah Williamson, who is balancing her career in football with training to be an accountant.

She will be joined on the pitch by Lucy Bronze, who once worked at a Dominos pizza takeaway, and self declared 'girly-girl' Alex Greenwood.

Meanwhile team-mate Georgia Stanway will also be playing - having won high praise from previous England Women's boss Phil Neville, who has said the Manchester City player could be among the best in the world.

Here FEMAIL reveals the very impressive careers of the England team heading into the Women's Euros today - from captain Leah Williamson to 'girly-girl' Alex Greenwood.

16:56

England men's team captain Harry Kane is among those looking to get behind the Lionesses, who can hopefully provide a template for the Spurs striker and his international team-mates to carry into the World Cup this winter...

...you know the same World Cup that should have been played this summer but for reasons we can talk about another time perhaps, ended up in a significant logistical shift to the football calendar.

Kane, captain of the men's side, insists the country will be 'watching and cheering you guys on' as the Lionesses kickstart their bid to win their first major trophy as a nation.

16:50

Reasons it's coming home - No 2

I probably could have added this to the previous post but I'm in hype mode now.

Weigman was also in control of the Holland side who enter this tournament as holders having won the competition on home soil back in 2017. She also guided the Dutch team to the World Cup final three years ago in France..

16:39

England are expected to get through their group quite comfortably in a section that also includes debutants Northern Ireland as well as Austria and a Norway side with rich pedigree but have gone off the boil in recent years.

I could waffle on about all you need to know about Group A and progression beyond but luckily our good friend at MailOnline Towers MATT DAVIES has already done that with this handy article. Check it out.

In hosting the tournament, England weren't required to qualify and were automatically placed into Group A, joined by Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.

16:28

KATHRYN BATTE: England manager Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson insisted they are ready for the pressure ahead of their opening game at the European Championship.

The Lionesses take on Austria in front of a record, sold-out 74,000 crowd at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, with the hope that they can lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.

They are unbeaten since Wiegman took over in September, with 12 wins from 14 games and 84 goals scored, and warmed up for this tournament with a 3-0 win over Belgium, a 5-1 thrashing of the Netherlands and a 4-0 thumping over Switzerland.

KATHRYN BATTE: The Lionesses take on Austria in front of a record, sold-out 74,000 crowd at Old Trafford, with the hope that they can lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.

16:25

To Old Trafford for the opening day of the 2022 European Championship

It's an early tap-in of a joke, but it's about time this stadium saw some decent football in 2022 isn't it?

(I grew up in an era of Manchester United dominance, all - let me have my moment!)

Still Old Trafford is looking good as the England touches are being applied with the Euro 2022 branding ahead of the game this evening.