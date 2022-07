Rosalynn Bliss has seen numerous changes in her seven years as mayor of Grand Rapids. There have been plenty of ups and downs, particularly in the past two years, but as Bliss closes in on the end of her eight-year tenure, she said she hopes Grand Rapidians can see the progress the city made under her leadership — the first female mayor in the city’s history.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO