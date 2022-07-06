ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Schenectady man admits sexually abusing child; Investigation began in Rotterdam

By Chuck D
 3 days ago
Eric Evans - Credit: Schenectady County District Attorney's Office

SCHENECTADY A Schenectady man admitted Tuesday to sexually abusing a child in the city, Schenectady County District Attorney’s officials said.

Eric Evans, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony.

He is to receive 10 years of probation and be required to register as a sex offender.

Evans admitted to touching the vagina of a child under the age of 11, prosecutors said. Evans had faced sexual abuse counts for three separate dates.

The investigation began after the child disclosed the abuse to a social worker in Rotterdam. The worker then informed police.

Rotterdam Police Det. Michelle Crandall initially handled the case, before determining the abuse took place in Schenectady, leading Schenectady Youth Aid Bureau Det. Kevin Derkowski to take over with the help of Schenectady County Child Protective Services, prosecutors said.

The victim was then interviewed at the Schenectady Child Advocacy Center, where she disclosed the sexual assaults, prosecutors said.

The plea was taken by Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski. Assistant Schenectady County District Attorney Maria Apruzzese prosecuted. Evans is represented by attorney Mark Juda.

