The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) is marking one year as a Metro Nashville department. The department, recommended in the 2020 Metro Nashville Transportation Plan, launched on July 1, 2021. Since then, NDOT has worked to develop and enhance policies, programs, and projects that improve Nashville’s local transportation network. Vision Zero, sidewalks, bikeways, roadway resurfacing and maintenance, traffic calming, traffic signal management, right-of-way permitting, litter collection and pothole repair have all been priorities of the department since its launch. The department was created under the leadership of Nashville Mayor John Cooper and in coordination with Nashville’s Metro Council.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO