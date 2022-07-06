ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

These Cities Have The Most Expensive Homes In Iowa

By Jake
97X
97X
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is no secret that the cost of homes everywhere in America is at an all-time high, but some spots are always going to be a bit more expensive than others. Iowa overall is a great place when it comes to pricing, you can clearly see that when looking at the...

97x.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Party at the pump: Iowa gas prices now decreasing

IOWA, USA — After months of paying more at the pump, gas prices are on the decline in Iowa. According to GasBuddy and AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa is approximately $4.56 as of Thursday, down six cents from the previous week. Prices vary...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Le Claire, IA
City
Granger, IA
City
Adel, IA
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spirit Lake, IA
City
Bettendorf, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Polk City, IA
City
Orleans, IA
97X

This Illinois Town May Not Be Around For Much Longer

The Youtuber Nick Johnson is known for his videos about different states, cities, and towns in the US. Nick talks about the past and future of these spots in his videos. Over the last 2 years, this Youtuber has put a spotlight on two towns in Illinois that have been struggling when it comes to population. He even predicted that one might not be around in the future. While he may be right or wrong, it's interesting to look at these spots and smaller towns people haven't heard of.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Dairy Fined After Workers Chose To Ignore Massive Spill

If you have been following us for the last few months, you have probably read about Gevo Inc in Northwest Iowa. Gevo has been working on a project here in Iowa that would take cattle manure and create power for cars in California. But in 2022, they have been in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker Com#The Numbers Stacker
WHO 13

Housing market in Iowa shows signs of cooling off

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by .75 a point, the biggest raise in 30 years, is supposed to put a brake on inflation, which for Iowa’s housing market it might have. Des Moines Realtor Brett Fine has seen a slight reduction in the pace in the housing market. “We’re […]
DES MOINES, IA
hamburgreporter.com

Yard and Garden: Growing hydrangeas in Iowa

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
K92.3

This Study Should Make Iowans Mad

I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Gas prices close to dropping below $4 per gallon in parts of Iowa

Good news at the gas pump continues, as hundreds of stations across the nation are now back under. $4 a gallon. But even better news for the Quad Cities: Some gas stations in Iowa aren’t far behind that mark. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Seen All of These License Plates on Iowa Roadways? [PHOTOS]

When my fiance and I first moved here 4 months ago, from Minnesota, one thing we both noticed in our first few months was how many different license plate designs there are on the roadways in Iowa. In Minnesota, you'll occasionally see one that stands out but for the most part, everyone has the standard white one with a little bit of blue on it.
IOWA STATE
travelwithsara.com

Six Iowa Destinations You Need To Explore This Summer

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Iowa Lottery. All opinions are mine and nobody else’s. Summertime is in full swing and it’s time to get out and explore Iowa. My home state is filled with fun opportunities in many different places. Here are six of my favorite Iowa summer destinations that you need to explore this summer.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Southwest Iowa Beach Closed Due To Possible Dangerous Amoeba Presence

(Taylor Co., IA) -- A beach in southwest Iowa is closed as state health leaders say a dangerous amoeba may be present in the water. The Iowa Department of Public Health says a person from Missouri who recently swam at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County has been infected with Naegleria fowleri, known as a brain eating bacteria. Naegleria fowleri is known to cause a brain infection that destroys brain tissue and can lead to death within about one to 12 days. The beach will remain closed while the water is being tested by the state and the Centers for Disease Control.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy