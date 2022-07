PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Citizens of Portsmouth are referring to Jeremy Burnside as “Portsmouth’s Miracle.” Burnside passed away June 14 after a long battle with cancer. Shortly after his death, the National Civic League named him an “All-America Leader.” He is one of just one of two who were selected from a long list of nominees from around the country.

