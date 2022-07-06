ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' had stage 2 CTE when he died, doctors say

By Michael Graff
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 3 days ago

Former Georgia Tech standout Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with hits to the head, when he died in December 2021, doctors from Boston University announced Tuesday .

  • Thomas, who was 33, also suffered from seizures that began after a 2019 car crash. Doctors believe he most likely died after a seizure, the New York Times reported.
  • The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office hasn't given an official ruling on his cause of death.

Between the lines: Seizures are not usually associated with CTE, but the combination of the two conditions shed light on the depth of Thomas' agony in his final months.

  • A Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, Thomas exhibited erratic behavior, while also experiencing memory loss, paranoia and isolation, friends and family told the Times.
  • He took anti-seizure medication and tried ozone therapy, a hyperbaric chamber and massages, but nothing worked.

What they’re saying: Thomas' mother, Katina Smith, who lives in Dublin — southeast of Atlanta and east of Macon, in middle Georgia — told Good Morning America that her son would often tell her, "Mom, I don't know what's goin' on with my body — I gotta get myself together … I don't feel like myself anymore."

  • Bobby Thomas, his father, told the Times, "He spent a lot of money on his body and look what happened, you know? … I didn't know that he was that bad off."

What’s next: Thomas' family is working with Dublin officials to plan a Demaryius Thomas Day on July 16. They’ll release 88 balloons, the same number as his Broncos jersey number.

Go deeper with the full New York Times story .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Las Vegas Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan, 1st Black woman to serve as NFL organization's team president

The Raiders have hired Las Vegas attorney Sandra Douglass Morgan to be their new team president, as she becomes the first Black woman to hold that title for an NFL franchise. Morgan, who was born in Las Vegas, comes to the Raiders after previously serving as chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She has also served as the director of external affairs for AT&T Services Inc. in southern Nevada and as a litigation attorney for an international gaming and hospitality company.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Brett Favre report

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was one of the most accredited quarterbacks of all time during his playing career, making the Pro Bowl 11 times during his 20 years in the NFL. It has been quite some time since Favre has been in the limelight of the NFL world, but...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Health
City
Dublin, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Fulton County, GA
Sports
City
Macon, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Flag Football Pushing For Olympics: NFL World Reacts

The NFL has grown tremendously over the past few years. With that said, the next step for the league is to make flag football an Olympic sport. Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, believes the league could potentially achieve this goal in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Officially Sign Linebacker From USFL

The first season of the new USFL has come and gone, with a number of players emerging as stars with NFL potential. One of those players just got a break with the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, the Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam to a contract. Sam most recently played for...
NFL
ESPN

Raiders' Morgan is NFL's first Black female team president

LAS VEGAS --  The Las Vegas Raiders introduced a former Nevada gambling regulator Thursday as the franchise's new president, the first Black woman to hold the title with an NFL team. Team owner Mark Davis said Sandra Douglass Morgan topped his list every time after he spoke to candidates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL pushing for new Olympic sport by 2028

While tackle football is unlikely to be included in the Olympic Games anytime soon, the NFL is pushing for the next best thing: flag football. After successfully partnering with the International Federation of American Football to bring flag football to next week’s World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, the NFL is now pushing to get the sport included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, according to the Associated Press.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Thomas
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Demaryius Thomas Had Stage 2 CTE When He Died Last Year

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was revealed to have had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died last year in his Georgia home. A cause of death has yet to be revealed by a University of Boston study that revealed the diagnosis. Thomas’ family believes he died of a seizure.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Tom Brady Names "The Perfect Car" For NFL Players

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about luxury cars. But when discussing the makeup of NFL parking lots during a recent appearance on the Drive podcast with Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Buccaneers signal caller revealed a more practical route many of his teammates take. Most...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Arrest Of NFL Wide Receiver

On Thursday, multiple news outlets reported the July 4 arrest of Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore on drug and weapon charges. Since those initial reports were released, more details regarding the arrest have been revealed. According to TMZ Sports, the 27-year-old wideout was arrested after he allegedly fell asleep...
GAINESVILLE, TX
CBS Sports

NFL exec Troy Vincent says flag football is 'the future' of the sport, aims for 2028 Olympics competition

Before you know it, NFL training camps will be abuzz with the pop of pads. But the future of the game has no pads at all. Or at least that's what Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, told the Associated Press this week, not only suggesting that flag football stands out as the model for the sport's next steps, but revealing the NFL is working toward making flag football an Olympic sport as soon as 2028.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cte#Thomas Day#American Football#The New York Times#The Denver Broncos
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
68
Followers
171
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy