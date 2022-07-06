Downtown Raleigh Pilots Social District

At the July 5 City Council Meeting, Council approved staff recommendations to implement a pilot social district in downtown Raleigh. The social district will allow people to sip beer, wine, or cocktails as they stroll through a defined area of downtown. Social districts have been implemented in various towns and cities across the state since the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation in 2021 allowing municipalities to designate areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from a licensed ABC permittee, and then taken outdoors.

Earlier this year, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) and City of Raleigh staff held community engagement sessions to hear ideas and concerns from business owners and residents about a potential social district in Raleigh. City staff used this feedback and met with leaders of other municipalities in North Carolina who have successfully implemented social districts of their own, to create a plan for a pilot program in downtown Raleigh.

The Downtown Social District is expected to go into effect August 15. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with an exception during special events. Special Event Permits will supersede the social district and any portion of the social district overlapping with a Special Event Permit will be suspended during the event. Staff are currently examining methods to mitigate litter within the district and are exploring methods of signage to be used to clearly indicate where the district begins and ends.

Additionally, City staff and DRA representatives will hold information sessions and create guidance materials to educate business owners, patrons, and event organizers on the rules associated with the district. Throughout the pilot, there will be continued community outreach, and an update will be provided to City Council in early 2023.

City leaders hope that the social district will be a valuable tool in increasing the economic activity and vibrancy of downtown Raleigh. More information will be made available on RaleighNC.gov in the coming weeks.