Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 6, 2022

By Jason Wiese
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Netflix)

Today - Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - is a day of comebacks on the Netflix Top 10, especially among the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. We are also seeing a lot of fans celebrating the recent appearance of Mean Girls on the Top Movies in the U.S., on which we also have a new title worth noting. To see what the latest feature-length addition is and what series are experiencing surprise upticks in popularity on Netflix today, read on.

(Image credit: Bleecker Street Media)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 6, 2022

Once again, Illumination’s Sing 2, action-comedy The Man from Toronto, and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises claim the first three spots on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., but now sit above Mean Girls - which is up three spots from yesterday Given that it is Wednesday (and that’s the day we wear pink), perhaps it'll rise a bit higher soon. New to the list in sixth place below Dave Bautista’s Final Score and above Jason Statham’s Wild Card is Leave No Trace - an acclaimed 2018 drama starring Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster. Rounding out the bottom three (and each down a peg form yesterday) are Mark Wahlberg’s 2011 crime thriller Contraband, director Todd Phillips’ riotous comedy Old School, and the Oscar-winning Zero Dark Thirty.

  • 1. Sing 2
  • 2. The Man from Toronto
  • 3. The Dark Knight Rises
  • 4. Mean Girls
  • 5. Final Score
  • 6. Leave No Trace
  • 7. Wild Card
  • 8. Contraband
  • 9. Old School
  • 10. Zero Dark Thirty
(Image credit: ABC)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 6, 2022

Once again, the phenomenal sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things, the unique superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy, and the bizarre docuseries hosted by William Shatner called The UnXplained claim the first three posts of Netflix’s Top 10 Moves in the U.S., but now sit above the surivalist reality competition show Alone, which is up two spots from yesterday. Experiencing a slightly larger uptick in popularity today are CW original favorites All American and Legacies which each climbed up three spots and surpassed Netflix’s new original docuseries Pirate Gold of Adak Island and hit sitcom The Upshaws in the process. Meanwhile, new reality show Snowflake Mountain is down a couple pegs, but record-breaking medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has returned to the list, holding The Lincoln Lawyer in contempt… for now.

  • 1. Stranger Things
  • 2. The Umbrella Academy
  • 3. The UnXplained
  • 4. Alone
  • 5. All American
  • 6. Legacies
  • 7. Pirate Gold of Adak Island
  • 8. The Upshaws
  • 9. Snowflake Mountain
  • 10. Grey’s Anatomy

It is always pleasing to see a new title enter the ranks on the Netflix Top 10 Movies (and Top 10 TV Shows, of course) to mix things up. I have no doubt that will happen later with month with the release of new Netflix original movies like The Gray Man or upcoming series like the long, long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal DC comic, The Sandman. Of course, you can never really tell how people are going to use their Netflix subscriptions until you see the results, which we are still committed to report back to you each and every day!

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.

