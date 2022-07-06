ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County And Two More East Texas Counties Issue Burn Bans

By Melz On The MIC
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have to say this and this is my OPINION, but the most powerful "government lobby" group in a few East Texas counties isn't the gun rights, pro-life/choice, big business, special interest groups. Nope. It must be the "fireworks stand" lobby group because the timing of this news is quite hilarious...

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Smith County swears in replacement following temporary removal of constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials have sworn in a temporary replacement for Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris. Ralph Caraway Jr. took the oath of office Friday to the interim constable following Traylor-Harris’ removal from the office by visiting Judge David Brabham. Traylor-Harris and his deputies face allegations they abused their authority and engaged in theft at a residence where they were serving eviction papers in November 2021. A civil lawsuit filed by a private citizen allowed for Traylor-Harris’ removal. Brabham selected Caraway as the replacement.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from its non-compliant list following an inspection. A previous report noted that medication distribution wasn’t recorded, magistrate was not notified in enough time for mental health screenings, and that there was not sufficient documentation of face-to-face observations for violent inmates. These issues were mostly paperwork issues, Then-Sheriff Steve Hendrix said at the time.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsboro, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KLTV

City of Lufkin struggling with algae issues at Jones Lake

LUFKIN, Texas - The City of Lufkin is continuing algae mitigation efforts at Jones Lake. The 7-acre body of water is home to fish, ducks, geese, the occasional alligator, and unfortunately several invasive species of algae. Over the past two years, the City has employed many algae removal techniques but...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Fire Marshal#Texas Hill Country#The Smith County Fire#The Commissioners Court
KBAT 99.9

Texas Woman Makes Heartfelt Plea to “Red Light Runners” in Longview, TX

One woman in Longview, TX took to social media to make a heartfelt plea with drivers, and reading it is probably a good reminder for all of us. It just seems like it's always been pretty commonplace to make jokes about breaking traffic laws. We all laugh about speeding, ignoring stop lights, rolling through stop signs; like we forget that folks do get hurt when we don't follow road laws.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for accused Smith County deputy constable

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Even in our deep divisions, we are still a shining light. Perhaps we can all remember that and perhaps we can hold our divisive tongues and our caustic posts and embrace those around us. New Mardi Gras exhibit coming to...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Harrison County Judge warns citizens of COVID uptick

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims warned Tuesday that COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the county, urging residents to be vigilant, get tested, and seek medical attention if they believe they have contracted the ever-mutating coronavirus. The judge shared an image of a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
themonitor.net

The History of Cedar Creek Lake

The history of Cedar Creek Lake begins with the first hole in the ground, which began in 1961 before the lake was completed in 1965. The lake is located 15 miles west of the town of Athens between US Highway 175 and Texas Highway 274. It encompasses 32,623 acres and...
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Man Sentenced For Murdering Grandfather, Woman

Upshur County sent3enced an Upshur County man to life in prison after pleading guilty to a double murder. A grand jury indicted 21-year-old Nichlous Cole Williams of East Mountain for killing his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley in February of 2021. It happened after Williams and Gibson got into a fight while watching the Superbowl. Williams then chased Mosely into a bedroom and fatally shot her.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Renters at Stonebrook Apartment in Tyler, TX Furious Due to Vandalism

Most of us work hard, put in long hours, so we can provide for our families and have a nice place to call home. A sanctuary to relax and not worry about the stresses of the world. Unfortunately, the people living at Stonebrook Apartments in Tyler, Texas haven’t been able to relax when arriving home because multiple vehicles have been vandalized, as someone keeps slashing tires within the apartment complex.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy