Faribault, MN

Pools and water parks pick up attendance as summer heats up

By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest Contributor
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 4 days ago
The Faribault Family Aquatic Center is located at North Alexander Park in Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

After a slow start amid cool weather, attendance at local public pools and water parks has gotten back on track to meet and even surpass last year’s levels.

For local aquatic centers, strict state and federal guidelines and restrictions issued in the months following COVID’s initial outbreak in 2020 torpedoed that year’s attendance and balance sheets. In Faribault, the city’s Family Aquatic Center did not even open at all.

Then 2021 marked a recovery for local aquatic centers, with record high temperatures making water recreation a particularly welcome antidote. Attendance numbers were also boosted by the increasing availability of vaccines, as well as the relative safety of outdoor recreation.

As noted by the CDC, there is no evidence that the COVID virus can be spread through pools. Still, the communal atmosphere of aquatic centers posed its own challenge when the virus was particularly widespread, such as when the Delta Variant was at its height last year.

In response, local aquatic centers encouraged social distancing and masking while out of the water, among other safety protocols. Now, those inconveniences are all but gone, as the region generally embraces a “return to normal.”

Nicole Ruhland, director of St. Peter’s Roy T. Lindberg Memorial Outdoor Pool, said that part of that return to normal has been an abundance of pool rentals, along with plenty of daycares and others enjoying group fun at the pool.

Swim lesson instructors Wyatt Olson, right, and Calli Sizer teach a section of Sharks, a preschool class, in 2017 at the St. Peter outdoor pool. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Even with more limited restrictions, and despite the interest of various groups, numbers provided by Ruhland show that attendance at the pool in June was down significantly compared to 2021. Just 5,400 patrons attended this June, compared to 6,300 last June.

However, Ruhland noted that most of those lower figures can be attributed to the slower initial start, with attendance picking up in recent weeks. Since the cool start, the weather has been almost as favorable to local aquatic centers as last year.

Tom Spooner, supervisor of Northfield’s Old Memorial Pool, said that, with warm weather and just two rainout days, business has been busy at both the pool and its concession stand. Faribault Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky said that the warm weather and limited restrictions have helped to drive increased interest in season passes.

A kid throws a football to his friend at the Faribault Family Aquatic Center. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Unfortunately, local aquatic centers have also continued to struggle with finding qualified staff, especially lifeguards. Ruhland said the trend pre-dates the pandemic and the current labor shortage, though certainly neither has helped.

“I’ve been here at the pool for more than 20 years, and it’s been trending downward for a long time,” she said. “Less people are wanting to make that commitment to get certified.”

In order to recruit more lifeguards, Ruhland said that the pool is looking at a variety of options. That could include, potentially, a scholarship program to cover the cost of lifeguard training for potential job candidates.

In Northfield, Spooner said that the pool has mostly been able to work around the lifeguard shortage thus far. However, the lack of staffing over the July 4th weekend left him with little choice but to cut back hours.

While Faribault’s Aquatic Center hasn’t had to cut back hours as of yet, Peanasky warned that it could be coming. Should one or more trained lifeguards need to leave for some reason during the middle of the season, he said the aquatic center’s staffing levels would likely force reduced hours.

“We’re really struggling to keep everything going, and it’s possible that we may have to cut some hours,” he said.

