New Jersey's Costco gas stations are limiting sales to store members only as gas prices continue to soar across the country. From July 5, only those who pay for a Costco membership—which starts at $60 a year—will be allowed to purchase gas at the chain's 15 gas stations in the state, according to NJ.com. The news will be disappointing for non-members who have relied on Costco, where gas is usually cheaper than elsewhere.

GAS PRICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO