One thing that is absolutely certain about Bike Night 2022 - There is always something stunning to look at....... Last night under a muggy 87 or 88 degrees night, a huge crowd surrounded a gorgeous 2022 VANDERHALL CARMEL - Austin and James ( a couple of proud Dvorak fellas were standing by, like beaming parents of a newborn ) - ABATE of North Dakota set up their booth, holding a raffle drawing of their own for bike t-shirt giveaways. Much love as always from the Freedom Riders - This group of incredible people have been putting smiles on children's faces all Bike Night 2022 - Last night 14-year old Paige from Mandan scored herself a new ride! The magic of Bike Night begins the second you walk onto the Sickies Garage parking lot - get there early and have some tasty dinner, and then let yourself take in the whole event - families of all ages are obviously encouraged!

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO