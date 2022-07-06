ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ainias Smith set to host Houston youth football camp this weekend

By Sean Cunningham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Ainias Smith, a Mike Farrell top-50 WR , is set to co-host a youth football camp this weekend at George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas. The camp is open to participants from ages 8-18-years-old.

Smith will coach this camp, joined by other notable Aggies, including the likes of Haynes King, Antonio Johnson, Tyreek Chappell, Yulkeith Brown, Chris Russell, Tunmise Adeleye and Layden Robinson. The non-contact, football skills camp will also receive instruction from the HCL Extreme coaching staff.

The camp will be segmented into a morning and afternoon session, with individual position group training in the morning and 7-on-7 work in the afternoon for skill players. All linemen will have a linemen challenge in their afternoon session. Camp participants will also leave George Bush High School with a photo and autograph from each Aggie!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Sean on Twitter: @scunn1932

