Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
5 Epic Spots for Tubing this Summer Near Rochester

The heat of the summer is the perfect time to hit up the rivers around southeast Minnesota on a tube. If you've never tried tubing down one of our many rivers, you're totally missing out. It's so much fun and a relaxing time too. I put together a convenient list of 5 different spots for tubing near Rochester, MN for you to reference when picking your trip.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Rochester, MN
Iowa State
Albert Lea, MN
Minnesota State
Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is Nearing Completion

Paul Penansky, Faribault Parks and Recreation Director tells KDHL the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park has a few finishing touches before it's August dedication. The Rice County Historical Society is planning a Fleck's Travaganza the weekend of August 19th through the 21st. In addition to the dedication of the park the car...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Former Twiehoff Gardens Owner Funeral is Thursday

Steve Twiehoff, age 69, former Twiehoff Gardens and Nursery of Faribault owner passed away in Arizona last week with family at his bedside. He phoned me shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. Steve was attempting to sell his business around the time of his diagnosis. The...
FARIBAULT, MN
Downtown Thursday Event Returns to Owatonna July 7

The second of three special summer 'Downtown Thursday' events will feature more vendors and new music on July 7 in Owatonna. Activities run from 5 pm to 8:30 pm. The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) website states, "Enjoy over 20 market vendors, over a dozen different food choices and some excellent live music in beautiful Downtown Owatonna. The 200 and 300 blocks of Cedar Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic as well as the street around Central Park for people to fully enjoy the exciting atmosphere that Downtown Thursday brings."
OWATONNA, MN
Tearful Goodbye on Friday for Amazing Rochester News Anchor

You know a team truly is more of a family when co-workers get choked up as the news is announced that someone is leaving. That tearful goodbye happened on Friday, July 1st, at KIMT News 3 in Rochester, Minnesota as another reporter in the Rochester community said goodbye. Brooke McKivergan,...
Plea Deal Reached in Austin Murder Case

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 19-year-old South Dakota man and Mower County prosecutors have reached a plea deal for the 2021 murder of an Austin man. Miguel Nunez of Sioux Falls pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony on Wednesday. Nunez was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris in the early morning hours of July 5 2021 at Harris's home in Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
Charges Reveal More Info on Early May Rochester Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have brought charges against a young man and teenager for their alleged involvement in a Rochester shooting that happened in early May. The criminal complaint against 20-year-old Demonte Simmons accuses him of attempting to rob a motorist and shooting him in the leg...
ROCHESTER, MN
New Foods at the 2022 Steele County Fair

The Steele County Fair is a free fair. If you find street parking and bring your own peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you could attend and not spend a nickel. But what fun is that? Plus, every year there are several new food options. This year a couple of regular food vendors are back in Owatonna, said fair manager Scott Kozelka during his weekly appearance on Fair Talk on AM 1390 KRFO/94.7FM.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Guns, Drugs Recovered in Rochester Shooting Investigation Arrests

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police made three arrests after executing a pair of search warrants related to a shooting investigation on Thursday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said two Rochester residents, 30-year-old Kacey Kamara and 37-year-old Larry Jackson, were arrested in connection with a June 3 shooting that took place on the 1,000 block of West Center St. Both men are being referred for second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Lawyer To Compete On The CBS Show Big Brother

Last November, we shared a story about the Krings family from Byron, Minnesota competing on the game show Family Feud. At the bottom of this story, you can see some behind-the-scenes photos and find out what they thought of Steve Harvey. Roo Yori is another southeast Minnesota celebrity. We've shared several stories about the K-9 ninja's quest to become the next American Ninja Warrior.
ROCHESTER, MN
Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

