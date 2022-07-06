These Are 6 Of Atlanta's Cheapest Neighborhoods & The Median Rent Price May Shock You

With rental prices skyrocketing all across the South, families are shifting their priorities when it comes to their housing searches.

Atlanta remains one of the few major U.S. cities with reasonable housing costs, compared to markets in major hubs like Los Angeles and New York City.

If you're looking for an apartment in Georgia's capital, you're probably wondering about the most affordable neighborhoods all around town to have a decent cost of living.

We compiled a list of the cheapest places to live based on data by Niche, and noted their median rental price compared to the national median of $1,096 a month.

We also included each neighborhood's "Overall Niche Grade," which can be used to measure the area's quality of life based on data including public schools, diversity, nightlife, housing, jobs and safety.

Bakers Ferry

Median Rent: $294

Grade: C

Bakers Ferry is on the outskirts of West Atlanta with a population of only 192. While crime and the cost of living are low, the neighborhood lacks diversity and public schools. There are lots of parks here, and most residents rent their homes as opposed to owning them.

Rebel Valley Forest

Median rent: $934

Grade: C-

Rebel Valley Forest is a neighborhood in South Atlanta with a population of 402. The location has a suburban feel with decent opportunities for nightlife and outdoor activities. However, Rebel Valley Forest is significantly less safe than Bakers Ferry when it comes to crime (ranked C as opposed to A).

Swallow Circle/Baywood

Median rent: $1,067

Grade: C

The Swallow Circle/Baywood neighborhood is also in South Atlanta, with a population of 658. It has an urban feel to it, with a good job market and local parks. However the quality of public schools and moderate crime level make it less ideal for families.

Leila Valley

Median rent: $868

Grade: C-

Leila Valley is located in South East Atlanta with a population of 1,270 residents. It is surrounded by nearby parks, making it great for outdoor activities with a decent nightlife scene. The housing market here, however, is less than ideal and the neighborhood as a whole is lacking in diversity.

Lakewood

Median rent: $1,067

Grade: C+

Lakewood is a neighborhood in South Atlanta with more of a spaced-out suburban vibe. Residents here mainly own their homes. Lakewood has good job opportunities and a consistently low cost of living. Like many neighborhoods in the area, however, the quality of public schools and the level of crime are less than ideal.

Wildwood (NPU-H)

Median rent: $967

Grade: C+

Wildwood is a neighborhood in West Atlanta with a population of 842 people. This place has an urban feel and most residents are renters. Crime and cost of living here are relatively low and there's a good scene for outdoor recreation and job opportunities. Its location is less than ideal for commutes, though.