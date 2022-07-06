ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Echoes of the Fifth Quarter

By Mark Berglund
DeForest Times-Tribune
2 days ago
 2 days ago
There are some rules in life.

Never think about the fall school term on July 5. After all, it's ... weeks ... until the books must be cracked open again. Still, the mind sometimes goes back to the glory of past fall days, when the turn and fall like opposing football teams in Camp Randall. Yes, the Echo of the Fifth Quarter sometimes creeps into our minds.

Once the echoes return, other rules get broken. Like the one about no furry critters in downtown DeForest. Well, we make an exception for Buckingham T. Badger.

Finally, for the sake of decorum and good order, there is the rule about no trombones in the DeForest Area Public Library.

The good news is all those rules were ignored Tuesday evening as the summer concert series kicked off on the front steps of the library before a late move inside to finish from the balcony of the main room. Yes, trombones and the rest of the slice of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band broke the quiet among the book stacks, Bucky Badger had the kids chicken dancing, and the Echoes of the Fifth Quarter were loud and clear.

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
