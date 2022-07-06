Sailfest returns!

Sailfest fireworks explode over the Thames River between Groton and New London in 2011. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

By the time you wander down to New London's City Pier Friday, taking in the blended scent of grilling sausage and peppers and frying dough, experiencing those kid-again flashbacks at the first glimpse of carnival rides, and grinning at the sight of that first band loading its gear onto the Custom House stage, it will have been exactly 714 days since the last Sailfest.

Can you spell F-I-R-E-W-O-R-K-S? Of course you can!

Yes, Sailfest 2022 is back, and the region's most renowned street and waterfront festival takes place Friday through Sunday in New London. We can say with almost 100% certainty that everything you've missed is back in bigger and better fashion.

In addition to the aforementioned aspects, look forward to street vendors, fireworks dinners, road races, kids activities and shopping and dining/bars throughout downtown New London. As for experiencing the festival from the Thames, the Sailfest Water Taxi will be running, the Amistad will be docked and available for tours, and there will be fireworks-by-boat and sailing charters.

Here's the live entertainment schedule:

FRIDAY

City Dock At the Custom House Pier

4-7 p.m. — Davey

7-11 p.m. — Bloomer

SATURDAY

Noon — U.S. Coast Guard Jazz Band

1:20 p.m. — Jeremy Beck & the Heavy Duty Horns

2:30 p.m. — Luis Pabon Dance Arts Centre

3:05 p.m. — Brian Jai

3:15 p.m. — Frank Colmenares

3:30 p.m. — Leaf Jumpers

4:30 p.m. — Hoolios

5:30 p.m. — Midnight Flyers

6:30 p.m. — The Unattended

7:30 p.m. — Silver Steel

8:30 p.m. — Shaded Soul Band

9:00 p.m. — Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

10:00 p.m. — Shaded Soul Band

SUNDAY

1 p.m. — Otis & the Hurricanes

2 p.m. — Undivided

3 p.m. — Red Light

SAILFEST 2022 LATIN STAGE AT HYGENIC ART PARK

SATURDAY

2 p.m. — DJ Nando

4:30 p.m. — Salsa lessons and dance contest with Endicott Dance Academy

6:35 p.m. — Bachata Versatil

7:35 p.m. — Bachata presentation from Endicott Dance Academy

7:45 p.m. — Reggaeton singer Kendrick el Codiciado

8:05 p.m. — Grupo Impacto

9:45 p.m. — DJ

SHORELINE FOLK FESTIVAL AT HYGIENIC ART PARK

SUNDAY

Noon — Hugh Birdsall

12:30 p.m. — Amy, Chris & Char of String Theory

1 p.m. — Gilead Road

1:30 p.m. — Ron Barnes

2 p.m. — The Carolans with Tim Lmbert & Steve Fagin

2:30 p.m. — Jake Wysoski

3 p.m. — Ian Frenkel

4 p.m. — Maggie's Guitar

Sailfest, 3–10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.; free; www.sailfest.org.