Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

Man Rescued from Mower County Grain Bin (Update)

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-5-22 12:27 p.m. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said crews were able to get the man out of the grain bin. He was brought to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Original Story: Mower County first responders are working to free...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Olmsted County Developing Preliminary Designs For ‘Justice Tower’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) News) - A decision could be made by the end of the year on a major expansion of Olmsted County government facilities in Rochester. The Olmsted County Board, meeting as a committee of the whole on Tuesday, directed staff to work with a design firm to come up with preliminary plans for what has been termed the "Justice Tower" project. The proposal would use most of the current County Government Center in downtown Rochester to accommodate the space needs of county law enforcement, corrections, and court-related functions.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities reportedly discovered over 10 grams of heroin under a vehicle he was driving. 36-year-old Kevin Mitchel was charged for felony 2nd degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. The criminal complaint states police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester on Tuesday. The complaint says police searched the vehicle Mitchel was driving after officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers later learned the vehicle driven by Mitchell belonged to his girlfriend.
Rochester Included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Rochester area. Olmsted County, along with Dodge and Winona Counties, are on the southern edge of the watch area, which also includes Wabasha and Goodhue Counties, the Twin Cities, and a large area of central and northern Wisconsin. In southeastern Minnesota, the severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 9 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Plea Deal Reached in Austin Murder Case

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 19-year-old South Dakota man and Mower County prosecutors have reached a plea deal for the 2021 murder of an Austin man. Miguel Nunez of Sioux Falls pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony on Wednesday. Nunez was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris in the early morning hours of July 5 2021 at Harris's home in Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
MINNESOTA STATE
Byron Home Destroyed After Fireworks Spark Fire

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News) - Spent fireworks are being blamed for a fire that destroyed a Byron family's home overnight. Byron Fire Chief Matt Grant says the fireworks were not cooled down before they were disposed of and started a fire that was reported around midnight in the 800 block of 3rd Street Northeast. The fire chief says it appears the home is a total loss. A GoFundMe site has been set up to assist the family.
BYRON, MN
Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6” with brown curly hair and brown eyes. The BCA says Ellie’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found deceased of an apparent suicide in their Northfield apartment on July 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Surprise! Its Happy Birthday to Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe & Son

I cry tears running down my eyes everyday life is very beautiful and enjoy all we have and go on from there. There's a touching post on Rochester, Minnesota's Second Street Waving Guy—Joe Johnson's Facebook Page. In it, we learn a little bit more about Joe Johnson (he was almost a Firecracker Baby!), about his son, and the love he has for his family.
ROCHESTER, MN
Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 90 Minutes from Rochester is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Charged for Armed Robberies at Rochester Gas Stations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of carrying out armed robberies at two Rochester convenience stores last month was formally charged in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint against 26-year-old Adrick Mims alleges on June 5 he threatened a clerk at the Casey’s General Store in the 1900...
ROCHESTER, MN
Armed Robbery Reported at Rochester Home Depot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Home Depot on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. but was not reported until over an hour later. Police say the clerk was shaken up by the incident and did not notify a supervisor right away.
ROCHESTER, MN
Intruder Wakes Downtown Rochester Hotel Guests

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman staying at a downtown Rochester hotel was awakened around 1 a.m. last Wednesday by a man who was standing over her and touching her leg. The woman screamed, her husband woke up and the man fled. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Marques Tate of St. Paul. The criminal complaint states Tate entered the room and took the couple's phones, financial cards and cash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester’s Warmest Day In 5 Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southeast Minnesota Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the 90s for a third straight day. Highs across the region Monday were generally in the low to mid-90s. Rochester’s official high of 96 was three degrees short...
ROCHESTER, MN
Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
