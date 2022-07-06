Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...fun1043.com
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...fun1043.com
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://1039thedoc.com
Comments / 0