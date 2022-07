While Columbia, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri has been dry this (Thursday), morning, heavy rain has been falling overnight in some of our northern counties. National Weather Service (NWS) Kansas City meteorologist Sarah Atkins tells 939 the Eagle that the Moberly area has received about two inches of rain overnight, and there are pockets north of Moberly that have seen three inches of rain.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO