Philadelphia, PA

Man Accused Of Entering Center City Law Firm Office, Sexually Assaulting Victim

By Howard Monroe
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a brutal beating and sexual assault in a Center City office building.

“He’s a violent sexual predator, make no doubt about it,” Philadelphia Police Capt. James Kearney said.

And he’s still on the run.

Philadelphia police say at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday a man entered an office building near 13th and Race Streets. He then went to a law office on the eighth floor, where he encountered a 22-year-old office worker.

Police say he initially asked her for someone who didn’t work there. He then turned violent.

“The male became frustrated and angry,” Kearney said. “Beat our female and proceeded to choke her, punch her. When she tried to get up or scream, he would choke and punch her again and then, he sexually assaulted and raped her.”

It’s not clear how the man got into the building. Eyewitness News’ cameras captured people having to get buzzed inside. There’s also signage and cameras on the exterior of the building.

After the attack, police say those cameras captured the man running east on Spring Street. But he then disappeared from the camera’s view for 20 minutes. He later reemerged going north on 12th Street.

“Our witness and our victim describe the male as being in his 30s between the 5-8 and 5-11, regular build, dark-complected,” Kearney said.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt and blue jeans with a black and silver belt.

Police say he has not been linked to other assaults.

Investigators also say he is not known to the victim.

But moments before Tuesday’s assault, he was spotted outside of the building.

“We want everybody to be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings,” Kearney said. “These people are out there. There are predators out there.”

While police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect, they say do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey reports.

CBS Philly

Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a group of seven teenage suspects who brutally beat a 73-year-old man with a cone and other objects in North Philadelphia last month, knocking the man to the ground and causing head injuries. Police identified the victim Friday as James Lambert, who died from injuries the following day. The incident happened June 24 around 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Lambert was by himself only a few blocks away from his home when he was surrounded by seven teenagers and attacked from behind. Police say they believe the man did nothing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Neighbors Are ‘Heartbroken’ After West Philadelphia Hit-And-Run Crash That Critically Injured 11-Year-Old Michael Stewart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia earlier this week. Philadelphia police have identified him as Michael Stewart. He was struck Thursday night as he crossed Girard Avenue at 42nd Street. “Whoever did this, you need to turn yourself in,” Darlene Harris, a neighbor, said. “We’re talking about a baby that you knew you hit and kept on going. How can you sleep at night?” Neighbors made pleas to come forward Saturday after Stewart was struck in a hit-and-run by a vehicle more than four-times his size. “He could pass for maybe 7 or 8,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot During Carjacking In Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after being shot during a carjacking in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot once on the 1500 block of Van Kirk Street. The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s Toyota Rav4. The vehicle has not been recovered at this time. No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mother Of Darby Man In Springfield Road Rage Shooting Charged With Hindering Prosecution In Murder Case Of King Hua

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Amanda Washington, the mother of the man accused of fatally shooting a 54-year-old man for driving too slow in Springfield, has been charged with hindering prosecution, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday. Her son, Saddiq Washington, was charged with first degree murder in connection to the homicide of King Hua. Amanda Washington was driving the vehicle when police say her son leaned out of the car and shot Hua in the head, right in front of his wife, as he was driving to work on South State Road near Meetinghouse Lane during the morning rush....
DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Driver Of Ford F-150 Truck Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left 11-Year-Old In Critical Condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left an 11-year-old in critical condition. Police identified the boy as Michael Stewart. The incident happened when Stewart was crossing Girard Avenue, near Belmont Avenue, on Thursday night. Police say the impact was so forceful, his body flew 50 feet from where he was hit. “He was hit with such force his body was launched 50 feet where he landed on Girard Avenue,” Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was suffering from severe trauma to his legs, arms and body. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Triple Shooting In Lansdale, Montgomery County

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County. Authorities were dispatched to a shooting on Hancock Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officials say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third shooting victim was found while investigating the scene. CBS3 has been told two of the victims were airlifted to a hospital in Philadelphia. A third victim was also taken to the hospital. There is no word on any of the victims’ conditions at this time. There is also no word on what led up to the shooting.
LANSDALE, PA
