Longtime Baton Rouge Thrift Shop Shuts Down

Cypress Healthcare LLC this week purchased space in the Westminster Office Park on Jefferson Highway for $1.3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. The garden office park near Drusilla Lane was being marketed for sale or lease by Stirling Properties. The seller...
Dollar General is building a 10,640-foot-square foot store near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Flannery Road. The store is under construction at 135 S. Flannery, the former home of Brunet's Cajun Restaurant, a popular seafood eatery. The Dollar General store is set to open in the fall, and between six to 10 people will work in the store. This will be the 23rd Dollar General store in Baton Rouge.
A Baton Rouge-based developer has plans to build a 25-acre single family rental neighborhood in Youngsville. Bearing Point Properties, which is a partner in the 84-unit Arbours at Lafayette under construction in north Lafayette, will build 146 units in the 4400 block of Chemin Metairie Parkway. The company bought the property from DW Investments for just over $1.54 million in late June, land records show.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Here Today Gone Tomorrow thrift store, which is located along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, is shutting its doors after about 20 years of business. The store made the announcement on its social media accounts and thanked customers for shopping at the business over...
As some Baton Rouge restaurants close, others open. Owners of popular, local spots like Fleur de Lis and Quarters have recently shut down their businesses, leaving some residents both heartbroken and hungry. But fear not; several new eateries this year have opened their doors to offer signature dishes like pecan-wood...
Need an idea for a day trip? Start with blueberry season. Blueberries are a staple of Louisiana produce and of summer cuisine—and there are many farms to go blueberry picking at within driving distance of Baton Rouge. Blueberry season in south Louisiana typically runs from late May to early...
Here Today Gone Tomorrow, a thrift store that has called Burbank Drive its home for nearly 30 years, is closing its doors. The store, located on Burbank near its intersection with Bluebonnet Boulevard, formally closed on Saturday, according to store manager Brenda Armstrong. It opened in 1993. Here Today Gone...
Main Street Market, downtown Baton Rouge's public marketplace located at 501 Main St. and home of the Red Stick Farmers Market every Saturday, will undergo a renovation in 2023. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance manages the marketplace and hosts the weekly farmers market, among other important initiatives,...
Today is the day that many have been waiting for. The locally owned and operated Hershey’s & Great American Cookie Co is officially reopening after having some renovations done. The owners are very excited to open back up and show the public the new look that they currently have....
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge announced Thursday (July 7) that water across the campus will be temporarily shut off. The university says water will be unavailable beginning Friday, July 8 from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. Though officials did not detail a specific reason...
Have you noticed recent construction or renovation in your area and want to know what it is?. We've been keeping track of the latest new business construction throughout the Baton Rouge area. Below is a map of where new construction is happening. Can't see the map? Click here. Here's a...
If you stumble through Louisiana, you won't find it hard to land in a dive bar. No matter how sticky the floor and the bar get, there are spots that Baton Rouge residents love to go back to again and again. We asked readers on social media for National Dive...
The Fourth of July has come and gone, but that doesn't mean there's nothing left in the week to celebrate. In fact, you can give yourself permission to break your diet by indulging in one of the South's food favorites while celebrating National Fried Chicken Day. Yes, Wednesday, July 6,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will have a concealed carry permit class next weekend. BRPD Firearm Instructors will teach adults 21 and older how to operate their handguns on July 16. There is a $100 fee and participants will need to bring their own handgun and ammunition.
Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors in the clouds? This is not just any rainbow, it’s a unique and rare phenomenon called cloud iridescence. Cloud iridescence usually shows up in pale pastels, but can also be vibrant like the photo above. They are only visible for a short period of time. When the sun reaches the perfect angle, each droplet of water or ice crystal reflects the sun’s light out into a rainbow of colors. These little rainbows are hard to come by also because the droplets and crystals have to be just the right size. If the droplets are too big they will produce a halo instead.
BATON ROUGE - For the past decade, Bradley Hebert says he's watched a property in his neighborhood turn into a forest. While the wildlife has found a nice spot to live, all Hebert sees is a mess. "It's beyond a mess," he said. The house is on Ovid Street in...
BATON ROUGE - The average price of gas is down about ten cents from a week ago, but experts say drivers need to buckle up because this may be a bumpy ride. “Some consumers choose not to purchase the product, which ultimately brings demand down a bit which then increases supply and then prices follow,” explained Tommy Faucheux, the president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association.
