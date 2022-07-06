ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Longtime Baton Rouge Thrift Shop Shuts Down

 2 days ago

A popular Baton Rouge thrift store on Burbank Drive is now closed after...

Baton Rouge Business Report

Cypress Healthcare purchases office location on Jefferson Highway

Cypress Healthcare LLC this week purchased space in the Westminster Office Park on Jefferson Highway for $1.3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. The garden office park near Drusilla Lane was being marketed for sale or lease by Stirling Properties. The seller...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
See what retailer is building a new store at the former Brunet's Cajun Restaurant

Dollar General is building a 10,640-foot-square foot store near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Flannery Road. The store is under construction at 135 S. Flannery, the former home of Brunet's Cajun Restaurant, a popular seafood eatery. The Dollar General store is set to open in the fall, and between six to 10 people will work in the store. This will be the 23rd Dollar General store in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge company to build 146-unit single famliy home development in Youngsville

A Baton Rouge-based developer has plans to build a 25-acre single family rental neighborhood in Youngsville. Bearing Point Properties, which is a partner in the 84-unit Arbours at Lafayette under construction in north Lafayette, will build 146 units in the 4400 block of Chemin Metairie Parkway. The company bought the property from DW Investments for just over $1.54 million in late June, land records show.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
BR milkshake bar to celebrate first year, giving out free treats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge thrift store closing after decades of business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Here Today Gone Tomorrow thrift store, which is located along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, is shutting its doors after about 20 years of business. The store made the announcement on its social media accounts and thanked customers for shopping at the business over...
BATON ROUGE, LA
These 10 new and reopened Baton Rouge restaurants are now open for business

As some Baton Rouge restaurants close, others open. Owners of popular, local spots like Fleur de Lis and Quarters have recently shut down their businesses, leaving some residents both heartbroken and hungry. But fear not; several new eateries this year have opened their doors to offer signature dishes like pecan-wood...
BATON ROUGE, LA
$1 million renovation to launch for Baton Rouge's Main Street Market

Main Street Market, downtown Baton Rouge's public marketplace located at 501 Main St. and home of the Red Stick Farmers Market every Saturday, will undergo a renovation in 2023. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance manages the marketplace and hosts the weekly farmers market, among other important initiatives,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hershey’s & Great American Cookie Co Reopening Today

Today is the day that many have been waiting for. The locally owned and operated Hershey’s & Great American Cookie Co is officially reopening after having some renovations done. The owners are very excited to open back up and show the public the new look that they currently have....
LAFAYETTE, LA
Southern University to shut off water Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge announced Thursday (July 7) that water across the campus will be temporarily shut off. The university says water will be unavailable beginning Friday, July 8 from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. Though officials did not detail a specific reason...
July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first full week of July began with fireworks as the nation celebrated Independence Day, and the arrival of the middle of the week brought a new celebration. Wednesday, July 6 has been set aside to honor a food so crispy, tender, and delightfully crunchy that it is consumed with […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD to hold concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will have a concealed carry permit class next weekend. BRPD Firearm Instructors will teach adults 21 and older how to operate their handguns on July 16. There is a $100 fee and participants will need to bring their own handgun and ammunition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cloud iridescence spotted in Denham Springs

Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors in the clouds? This is not just any rainbow, it’s a unique and rare phenomenon called cloud iridescence. Cloud iridescence usually shows up in pale pastels, but can also be vibrant like the photo above. They are only visible for a short period of time. When the sun reaches the perfect angle, each droplet of water or ice crystal reflects the sun’s light out into a rainbow of colors. These little rainbows are hard to come by also because the droplets and crystals have to be just the right size. If the droplets are too big they will produce a halo instead.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gas prices dropping in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The average price of gas is down about ten cents from a week ago, but experts say drivers need to buckle up because this may be a bumpy ride. “Some consumers choose not to purchase the product, which ultimately brings demand down a bit which then increases supply and then prices follow,” explained Tommy Faucheux, the president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association.
BATON ROUGE, LA

