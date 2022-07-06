ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Major 1922 Committee crunch meeting TONIGHT to try to oust Boris Johnson – but he may resign first

By Noa Hoffman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpcHr_0gWWbvxr00

BORIS JOHNSON could be forced out of No10 TONIGHT as Tory MPs solidify their plans to get rid of him.

The 1922 backbench committee will be meeting at 5pm this evening and are expected to hold a crunch vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

The Sun understands that 1922 chiefs will first try and beg BoJo to leave on his own accord first.

If that does not happen they will proceed to oust him with a vote.

Fuming Tory MPs have been sending letters in their droves to 1922 Chair Sir Graham Brady, demanding the committee acts now.

Friends of the PM have also been to see him in parliament to privately say that his time is up.

Michael Gove and Liam Fox are among them.

In the past 30 hours 2 cabinet ministers, 13 ministers and 9 PPS’s have stepped down from government.

A group of five junior ministers even chose to announce their resignation in a group letter.

Backbench MPs are annoyed that there hasn't been more movement from cabinet ministers.

One MP said: “Every hour these Ministers debase themselves by remaining in this moral cesspit of a Cabinet, they highlight exactly why they are entirely unsuitable for high office.”

During PMQs Johnson vowed to keep going.

This afternoon he even showed up to be quizzed by the Commons Liaison Committee, which examines government policy on a wide range of areas.

In what felt like a scene from a parallel universe, BoJo discussed the benefits of the imperial measurements system and issues with passport process times.

In the Commons chamber heavyweight MP and former friend Sajid Javid pleaded for Bojo to quit.

He said: “Last month, I gave the benefit of doubt one last time, but I have concluded that the problem starts at the top.

“That is not going to change. And that means that it is for those of us in a position who have responsibility to make that change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifNGF_0gWWbvxr00
Boris Johnson has vowed to keep going but Tory MPs say his time is up Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXkws_0gWWbvxr00
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has met with Boris Johnson to suggest he resigns Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Boris Johnson: Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland took job because PM quit

Boris Johnson has made South Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland his new Welsh secretary, replacing Simon Hart. BBC political correspondent Ione Wells said no Conservative MPs in Welsh seats were willing to accept the job. Sir Robert said he only accepted the job because Mr Johnson had resigned as Conservative...
U.K.
The US Sun

Leaked call reveals moment Macron blasts Putin days before Ukraine war – as tyrant cuts call saying ‘I’m in the gym’

EMMANUEL Macron and Vladimir Putin had a huge argument over the phone just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. During the dramatic conversation, the highly-strung French President slammed his Russian counterpart after he suggested France negotiated with pro-Russian separatists. "I don't even know where your lawyers learned the law," Macron...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv pleads for weapons as Putin warn of ‘catastrophic’ energy price hike

Ukraine urged its allies to send more weapons as the country’s chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian forces are close to attacking storage facilities and command centres as Moscow’s forces took an “operational pause due to losses and to resupply”.Meanwhile, Pentagon said the US will send Kyiv an additional $400m in military assistance, with weaponry heavily focused on high-precision long-range weapons.Earlier, the Kremlin warned that Ukraine must strike a peace deal with Russia or face “slipping down this hill” to ruin.Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to London, issued the threat in an interview with Reuters in his London residence where Winston Churchill used to discuss World War Two strategy with Josef Stalin’s ambassador. Read More Why did Putin start the Russia Ukraine conflict?Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?Why is WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia?Ukrainian MP calls on Boris Johnson successor to ‘do more’ for Kyiv in war against Russia
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Game over’ for Boris Johnson as papers react to Cabinet resignations

The national mastheads paint a grim picture for the Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary. “Game over”, declares the headline of The Times’ leader, which adds it “is a mistake” for the Prime Minister to continue clinging to power because he “has lost the confidence of his party and the country”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1922 Committee#Uk#Pps#Cabinet
The Independent

Priti Patel tells Boris Johnson his time is up as calls mount for him to resign

Priti Patel has told Boris Johnson he has lost the support of Conservative MPs during crisis talks at Downing Street.Speaking to Mr Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday evening, the home secretary conveyed the overwhelming view of the parliamentary Tory party that his time at No 10 was up.Though she has long been loyal to the prime minister, Ms Patel joined several cabinet colleagues who gathered in Downing Street to tell Mr Johnson he could not go on.Other ministers present included Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip and Simon Hart, the Welsh secretary.The Independent...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson could last as prime minister for over 20 years

Boris Johnson could last for 20 years as prime minister, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.Likening Johnson to Robert Walpole, whose premiership lasted two decades, Rees-Mogg suggested that the PM wasn't going anywhere anytime soon."I'm going for Walpole. Walpole did 21 years, and I'd like to see the Prime Minister do better than Walpole", Rees-Mogg told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson bids to save premiership after Cabinet resignations

Boris Johnson has been left trying to save his premiership after a pair of Cabinet resignations and a series of Government exits threatened to force him from Number 10.Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor on Tuesday, alongside Sajid Javid who resigned as health secretary, in a move that came just as the Prime Minister was being forced into a humiliating apology to address the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.The pair were swiftly replaced on Tuesday night, with Nadhim Zahawi promoted to be the new Chancellor and Steve Barclay becoming Health Secretary.Mr Sunak and Mr Javid, both potential...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson Has Quit, Who Could Replace Him?

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson sacks ‘snake’ Michael Gove as he vows to ‘fight on’

Boris Johnson has sacked senior cabinet minister Michael Gove after the levelling up secretary told him he had lost support of the Conservative Party and should now resign.The prime minister is refusing to resign and will “fight on”, his allies say, after confrontations at No 10 with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept the game is up.Mr Gove privately told Mr Johnson it is time to quit as PM at a meeting earlier on Wednesday, The Independent understands.Referring to Mr Gove as a “snake”, one No 10 source told the BBC that “you can’t have a snake who is not with you...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy