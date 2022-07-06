Major 1922 Committee crunch meeting TONIGHT to try to oust Boris Johnson – but he may resign first

BORIS JOHNSON could be forced out of No10 TONIGHT as Tory MPs solidify their plans to get rid of him.

The 1922 backbench committee will be meeting at 5pm this evening and are expected to hold a crunch vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

The Sun understands that 1922 chiefs will first try and beg BoJo to leave on his own accord first.

If that does not happen they will proceed to oust him with a vote.

Fuming Tory MPs have been sending letters in their droves to 1922 Chair Sir Graham Brady, demanding the committee acts now.

Friends of the PM have also been to see him in parliament to privately say that his time is up.

Michael Gove and Liam Fox are among them.

In the past 30 hours 2 cabinet ministers, 13 ministers and 9 PPS’s have stepped down from government.

A group of five junior ministers even chose to announce their resignation in a group letter.

Backbench MPs are annoyed that there hasn't been more movement from cabinet ministers.

One MP said: “Every hour these Ministers debase themselves by remaining in this moral cesspit of a Cabinet, they highlight exactly why they are entirely unsuitable for high office.”

During PMQs Johnson vowed to keep going.

This afternoon he even showed up to be quizzed by the Commons Liaison Committee, which examines government policy on a wide range of areas.

In what felt like a scene from a parallel universe, BoJo discussed the benefits of the imperial measurements system and issues with passport process times.

In the Commons chamber heavyweight MP and former friend Sajid Javid pleaded for Bojo to quit.

He said: “Last month, I gave the benefit of doubt one last time, but I have concluded that the problem starts at the top.

“That is not going to change. And that means that it is for those of us in a position who have responsibility to make that change.”

Boris Johnson has vowed to keep going but Tory MPs say his time is up Credit: AFP