ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill discuss Tua Tagovailoa's offseason growth

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9XMI_0gWWZW5Y00
Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has been the center of much criticism throughout his first two years in the NFL. Tagovailoa hasn’t quite yet gotten a fair shake when taking into account some situations that went on within the Dolphins’ front office.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins used its sixth overall pick on Tagovailoa’s former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. Then in 2022, the front office brought in offensive guru Mike McDaniel and All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill. All three additions have sung the praises of Tagovailoa and been avid supporters on social media.

In the clip, the pair of receivers discuss how excited they each are for Tagovailoa to show people who he is in 2022. Waddle touches back on their time at Alabama and says, “He’s been that guy since Alabama. He’s been that guy, consistent, accurate, makes the throws he’s supposed to make, and be a great leader.”

Behind Tagovailoa and Waddle, the Dolphins will be a fun team to watch in 2022.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2022 offseason continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have 8-Word Goodbye Message For Baker Mayfield

Say what you will about Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick poured his heart and soul into the Cleveland Browns organization from the moment he was drafted in 2018. After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, he helped the Browns break their 18-year postseason drought in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins Quarterback “Scary”

In 2021 the Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a familiar weapon by using the sixth pick of the draft on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle and Tua played two years together in Alabama in 2018 and 2019. As a rookie Waddle had a record breaking season in which he recorded 104 receptions and 1,015 receiving yards. This offseason added yet another target by trading for Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach's Old Comment On Baker Mayfield Goes Viral

Not only will Baker Mayfield be playing alongside a wide receiver who didn't want him in Carolina, but Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo didn't think too much of the former No. 1 overall pick going into the draft either. McAdoo wasn't on any team's payroll back in 2018, but he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Tattoo News

On Wednesday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some personal news to share with his followers on Instagram. He recently got his first-ever tattoo. Rodgers' tattoo is interesting to say the least. It has a third eye, two lions, an ocean and a whole lot more. "First tattoo. From the...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy