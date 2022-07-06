WATCH: Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill discuss Tua Tagovailoa's offseason growth

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has been the center of much criticism throughout his first two years in the NFL. Tagovailoa hasn’t quite yet gotten a fair shake when taking into account some situations that went on within the Dolphins’ front office.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins used its sixth overall pick on Tagovailoa’s former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. Then in 2022, the front office brought in offensive guru Mike McDaniel and All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill. All three additions have sung the praises of Tagovailoa and been avid supporters on social media.

In the clip, the pair of receivers discuss how excited they each are for Tagovailoa to show people who he is in 2022. Waddle touches back on their time at Alabama and says, “He’s been that guy since Alabama. He’s been that guy, consistent, accurate, makes the throws he’s supposed to make, and be a great leader.”

Behind Tagovailoa and Waddle, the Dolphins will be a fun team to watch in 2022.

