Cotton producers in Florida are invited to attend the first annual meeting of the Florida Cotton Growers Association. The meeting will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 6pm Central Time at the UF/IFAS Jackson County Extension Office in Marianna, Florida. All Florida cotton producers and associated businesses are invited to attend to learn about the purpose of the association and what it will mean for the Florida cotton industry.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO