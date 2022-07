The City of Hoboken today announced the reduction of the citywide speed limit from 25 MPH to 20 MPH. The speed reduction, adopted unanimously through an ordinance passed by the Hoboken City Council and signed into law by Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, aims to provide safer streets for all users and modes of transportation. The reduced speed limit is an action item set forth by the Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and injuries by 2030. The implementation of a 20 MPH speed limit will include several supplemental initiatives to help educate drivers and improve compliance rates.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO