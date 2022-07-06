ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIO Power Day 2022: New 500 kW fast chargers coming to China and the EU this year

By Scooter Doll
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring NIO’s second annual Power Day event, the Chinese EV automaker spoke of its future of charging and battery technology, unveiling new 500 kW ultra-fast-charging piles in addition to a peek at its third-generation battery swap station. Here’s a quick recap of NIO Power Day 2022. Despite...

