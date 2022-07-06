ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Group of Pennsylvania Republicans back Democrat Shapiro for governor

By Julia Manchester
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSx9b_0gWWTBRR00
Pennsylvania candidate for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, poses for a photograph after a news conference in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 29,… Read More

(The Hill) – A group of Pennsylvania Republicans threw their support behind Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, going against their party’s gubernatorial nominee and state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R).

The list of Republicans supporting Shapiro includes eight former GOP officials and the sitting chairman of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, Morgan Boyd. The former Republican officials include former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), former state Rep. Jim Greenwood (R-Pa.), former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sandra Schultz Newman, former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Denny O’Brien (R ), former state Reps. Dave Steil and Lita Cohen, former Lieutenant Gov. Robert Jubelirer, and former Montgomery County GOP Chair Ken Davis.

The group of Republicans hailed Shapiro while attacking Mastriano as an extremist and threat to the rule of law.

“In the Legislature, Josh championed some of the strongest ethics reforms in Pennsylvania’s history, and as Attorney General, he’s continued to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to get things done,” O’Brien said in a statement. “That’s a stark contrast with his opponent, who continues to divide us and waste time and taxpayer money on his conspiracy theories and plans to upend Pennsylvania’s elections. We deserve a Governor who will bring people together, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Josh Shapiro.”

In other statements, Dent called Mastriano “an extremist who is a threat to the rule of law and the constitutional order,” while Greenwood accused Mastriano of continuing “to fan the flames of division.”

The effort somewhat resembles past efforts from some Republicans to rally against former President Trump, who has endorsed Mastriano.

The endorsements represent a direct hit against Mastriano, who has centered much of his campaign around the unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Despite an effort from some Pennsylvania Republicans to block him from the nomination, Matsriano defeated a crowded field of other GOP gubernatorial candidates, including former Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), in May. Mastriano’s campaign was given a boost from Trump’s endorsement ahead of Primary Day.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Gun applicants in New York will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi abortion clinic files appeal to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An appeal has been filed in the Mississippi Supreme Court regarding the case Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Thomas E. Dobbs. The challenge by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization comes after Judge Debbra K. Halford denied the clinic’s request for preliminary injunctive relief and refused to block a separate law that […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WKRG News 5

Mississippi’s abortion ‘trigger’ law now in effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s abortion ‘trigger’ law went into effect on Thursday, July 7. The state’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO), will no longer perform abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The Pink House was open on Thursday to see patients for medical checkups. Dr. Cheryl […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Man with Virginia ties sentenced to 20 years for trying to help ISIS

(WFXR) — A man with ties to both Roanoke and Franklin County will spend the next two decades behind bars for trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization, Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), by creating and distributing a bomb-making instructional video. According to court documents, Romeo Xavier Langhorne pledged his allegiance […]
ROANOKE, VA
WKRG News 5

Arizona to outlaw recording police within 8 feet

(The Hill) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a bill into law on Wednesday banning people from recording police officers within 8 feet of a “law enforcement activity.”. The law states that witnesses to a law enforcement activity cannot make a recording if they know or reasonably should know that such an activity is occurring and if an officer has given them a verbal warning that they are not allowed to record within 8 feet.
ARIZONA STATE
WKRG News 5

What’s next for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, July 7, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic will close its doors. One day before the closure, there were protesters on both sides of the abortion debate outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization. On Tuesday, Judge Debbra K. Halford denied a request by the abortion clinic to block Mississippi’s “trigger” law, which will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Charlie Dent
Person
Lou Barletta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Legislature#Election State#Group Of Pennsylvania#Democratic#Gop#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

World Games estimated to have $250 million economic impact on Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — After more than seven years in the making, including a pandemic and continuing economic challenges, the World Games finally made it to Birmingham. “Let the games begin!,” Birmingham city officials cheered after cutting a ribbon to signify the start of the World Games Thursday afternoon. 3,600 athletes from more than 100 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy